One audience member even brought a literal chicken into a screening, taking the trend to new heights.

But while some have criticised the behaviour of those embracing all things Chicken Jockey, director Jared Hess has defended the trend in a recent interview.

Speaking to the New York Times, he described it as "a true party".

"It's way too funny," he said. "It's been a total blast. I'm just laughing my brains out every time someone sends me a new video."

Jack Black, Danielle Brooks and Jason Momoa in A Minecraft Movie. WB

He continued: "Just the fact that people are making memories at the movies – that's what it's all about. That's why we do it. I never could have anticipated this level of passion and fun and craziness that's happening. No-one's going to get hurt from popcorn."

Asked why he thinks the Chicken Jockey reveal gets everyone so excited, Hess said it's likely due to the actual character being such a rarity in the actual video game and the way Jack Black announces its arrival.

"Jack says it with such passion," he told the publication. "Everything that comes out of his mouth in the film is spoken with such authority and seriousness, like this is the most important thing anybody has ever heard in their life.

"I think people just love the craziness of it."

A Minecraft Movie is available to watch in cinemas now.

