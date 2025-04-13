Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard conflicted about Mike's ending: 'Very confused and sad, but also very happy'
The fifth and final outing is arriving on Netflix later this year.
Finn Wolfhard has given fans a rare glimpse into the Stranger Things finale – and it might cause some confusion, just as it did for him.
The fifth and final season of the hit sci-fi show will land on Netflix at some point this year, but details about what it entails have been kept fiercely under wraps.
What we do know, however, is that season 5 will follow the final battle of Hawkins, after season 4's major cliffhanger.
As for what happens to Mike Wheeler, Wolfhard has lifted the lid ever so slightly, telling People magazine: "I was so happy with his ending, and I don't know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy."
Wolfhard admitted that completing the final season "was definitely a lot".
"I felt like I was in a dream or something," he added. "None of it felt real. I don't know, it felt perfect."
Speaking of what it was like filming the last remaining scenes, Wolfhard told the publication: "I just couldn't believe it at all. It didn't really start to go into focus until the next day. It was like an emotional hangover. But it ended really well, and I just have such positive things to say about everyone."
He added: "The cast all stayed for the last day, we were all there together. It was really great to be around each other."
Read more:
- Stranger Things creators confirm special Behind the Curtain documentary on Netflix
- Stranger Things star wants Dustin spin-off: ‘I'd love to see him at 30’
With this marking the final instalment of Stranger Things, fans are hoping that several big questions won't go unanswered.
When season 5 was first announced, the Duffer Brothers said in a statement that the fifth outing will see the culmination of the "complete story arc" they originally had planned when first creating the show.
In an interview with SFX, they confirmed that the season 5 ending still fits "the rough sketch" they created, but it has become "more interesting and exciting than originally envisioned by [them] and Ross".
They continued: "We know what the ending is. It's conceivable that it changes, but I think it's unlikely because it's one of those endings that just feels, and has always felt, right. And it also feels sort of inevitable. Then when you come up with it, you're like, 'Oh yeah, well, that is absolutely what is has to be.'"
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stranger Things seasons 1-4 are available on Netflix now. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Katelyn Mensah is the Senior Entertainment Writer for Radio Times, covering all major entertainment programmes, reality TV shows and the latest hard-hitting documentaries. She previously worked at The Tab, with a focus on reality TV and showbiz news and has obtained a BA (Hons) in Journalism.