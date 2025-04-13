What we do know, however, is that season 5 will follow the final battle of Hawkins, after season 4's major cliffhanger.

As for what happens to Mike Wheeler, Wolfhard has lifted the lid ever so slightly, telling People magazine: "I was so happy with his ending, and I don't know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy."

Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard and Noah Schnapp star in Stranger Things 5. Netflix

Wolfhard admitted that completing the final season "was definitely a lot".

"I felt like I was in a dream or something," he added. "None of it felt real. I don't know, it felt perfect."

Speaking of what it was like filming the last remaining scenes, Wolfhard told the publication: "I just couldn't believe it at all. It didn't really start to go into focus until the next day. It was like an emotional hangover. But it ended really well, and I just have such positive things to say about everyone."

He added: "The cast all stayed for the last day, we were all there together. It was really great to be around each other."

With this marking the final instalment of Stranger Things, fans are hoping that several big questions won't go unanswered.

When season 5 was first announced, the Duffer Brothers said in a statement that the fifth outing will see the culmination of the "complete story arc" they originally had planned when first creating the show.

In an interview with SFX, they confirmed that the season 5 ending still fits "the rough sketch" they created, but it has become "more interesting and exciting than originally envisioned by [them] and Ross".

They continued: "We know what the ending is. It's conceivable that it changes, but I think it's unlikely because it's one of those endings that just feels, and has always felt, right. And it also feels sort of inevitable. Then when you come up with it, you're like, 'Oh yeah, well, that is absolutely what is has to be.'"

