Wallace & Gromit creator teases a potential return for Feathers McGraw – and reveals hilarious hidden Easter egg moments
Nick Park tells us what’s next for the evil bird after Vengeance Most Fowl.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Saturday, 13 December 2025 at 8:00 am
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad