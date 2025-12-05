The Radio Times 2025 Christmas issue is on sale Tuesday 9 December!

It's the legendary Christmas edition of Radio Times. Whether you're a regular reader or have simply dropped in for the Christmas festivities, we are delighted you're here. After all, it never feels like Christmas until Radio Times is safely in your hands.

This issue has been a long time in the making, but the real work has happened in the past few weeks when the office has been buzzing. It turns out that gathering, watching and listening to the very best of television, radio, streaming and films is an all-consuming business. A tough job, of course, but someone has to do it.

We are especially proud of our cover. The idea was first discussed on 28 January at the Radio Times Covers Party. And what a cover it has turned into. The team at Aardman in Bristol have worked their magic once again, crafting a wonderful homage and a stop-motion film to accompany it.

Reuniting Gromit with Shaun the Sheep for the first time in 30 years, when they appeared in A Close Shave, felt like the perfect way to mark the season.

Cover: © ™ Aardman Animations LTD/Wallace & Gromit LTD

Also, in a real coup, we got to talk to national treasure Dame Judi Dench (but don't tell her I've called her that). Hearing her describe her search for a family link to William Shakespeare has been a genuine privilege and I think you will find it a fascinating read.

And now it's your turn. Fetch your highlighter pen, pour yourself a cup of something warming and settle in for one of the great Christmas pleasures - circle your favourite programmes and build the perfect festive viewing schedule. And if that's too analogue you can do it all on the brilliant Radio Times App.

From all of us at Radio Times, we wish you the merriest of Christmases and the happiest of new years!

How to buy the Radio Times Christmas issue 2025

From Tuesday 9 December, you’ll be able to pick up a copy in the usual places and online with your favourite retailers: Asda, Morrisons, Ocado, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose and TGJones.

What's inside the Christmas double issue?

Festive entertainment, all wrapped up – Two weeks of TV, film and radio listings (20 December 2025 – 2 January 2026).

– Two weeks of TV, film and radio listings (20 December 2025 – 2 January 2026). Editor's top picks – Our unmissable selection of what’s new to watch over Christmas, a glimpse at what the stars are streaming, plus a round-up of the best films and dramas of 2025.

– Our unmissable selection of what’s new to watch over Christmas, a glimpse at what the stars are streaming, plus a round-up of the best films and dramas of 2025. Big-name interviews - Interviews and festive features with Judi Dench, Kate Winslet and David Attenborough to name a few.

- Interviews and festive features with Judi Dench, Kate Winslet and David Attenborough to name a few. Gromit and Shaun the Sheep reunite - Nick Park, director and creator of Wallace & Gromit, reveals behind-the-scenes secrets of this year's iconic Christmas cover.

- Nick Park, director and creator of Wallace & Gromit, reveals behind-the-scenes secrets of this year's iconic Christmas cover. A star-studded wonderland - Iconic characters from your favourite shows as you've never seen them before... the Dons of Death in Paradise, Sister Monica Joan and Trixie from Call the Midwife and more!

- Iconic characters from your favourite shows as you've never seen them before... the Dons of Death in Paradise, Sister Monica Joan and Trixie from Call the Midwife and more! For the ad breaks (and between mince pies) - Christmas crosswords and The Big Picture Quiz with prizes to be won!

It wouldn’t be Christmas without Radio Times - on sale nationwide on Tuesday 9 December 2025.

Did you know you can now order a previous edition of Radio Times magazine with our new back issues service?

