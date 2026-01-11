Chris Chibnall, the writer best-known for his work on Doctor Who, Torchwood and Broadchurch, is behind new Netflix series Agatha Christie's Seven Dials, which adapts the iconic crime author's 1929 novel The Seven Dials Mystery.

Ad

Unlike so many of Christie's novels, the story doesn't feature Hercule Poirot or Miss Marple, but instead centres on amateur sleuth Lady Eileen 'Bundle' Brent, as played here by Mia McKenna-Bruce.

Bundle features in just one other Christie novel, The Secret of Chimneys, which came out four years prior to The Seven Dials Mystery in 1925.

However, looking to the future of Chibnall's collaboration with Netflix, that of course doesn't mean it couldn't be produced as a prequel or reworked to be a sequel. Of course, alternatively, Chibnall could adapt a different Christie novel entirely, focusing on brand new characters as Sarah Phelps has done many times for the BBC.

Now, speaking with us exclusively for our video interview series The Radio Times Writers' Room, in which we get to know what makes screenwriters tick, Chibnall has given his thoughts on the potential for more Christie on Netflix – and it seems that a prequel is unlikely.

Mia McKenna Bruce as Bundle and Nabhaan Rizwan as Ronnie Devereux in Agatha Christie's Seven Dials. Justin Downing/Netflix

He said: "[The] Secret [of] Chimneys comes before Seven Dials, and the character of Bundle is quite different, actually, in the book. So I don't think there's a natural prequel or all that kind of stuff.

"No, at the moment, to be honest, because we're only just finishing making it, I'm just really excited to put this out into the world and see what happens and how people receive it. Because I think what we talked about right at the start was, 'Can we make this a delicious treat?'

"And it's the big word, it's a treat. It’s a treat, hopefully, when it lands on the 15th January. We really used that as our north star when we were making it. It’s a conversation I had with Chris Sweeney, our brilliant director, of like, 'How is that going to feel? This is a Christie for Netflix, rather than the US movies or the BBC adaptations, which are all amazing, but what's our specific thing?'

"And I think that sense of a really enjoyable treat with the absolute best of British actors is the big thing. So, at the moment, we’re just like, 'Okay, we're going to put this out into the world now, and who knows what's going to happen?'"

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Alongside Mia McKenna-Bruce, Agatha Christie's Seven Dials also stars Helena Bonham Carter, Martin Freeman, Corey Mylchreest, Ed Bluemel and Nabhaan Rizwan, and sees Bundle investigating a chilling plot after a practical joke at a lavish country house party appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong.

In his conversation for The Radio Times Writers' Room, Chibnall also spoke about his work a number of prior projects, as well as on the upcoming ITV adaptation of his own novel, Death at the White Hart.

Chris Chibnall's interview for The Radio Times Writers' Room will be available to watch in full on Thursday 15th January.

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials will launch on Netflix on 15th January 2026. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Agatha Christie's Seven Dials to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.