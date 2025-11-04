Netflix is no stranger to the murder mystery genre – just look at Rian Johnson's Knives Out film series, the next instalment of which is coming this year.

However, for the first time it is adapting a story from perhaps the most beloved crime fiction writer of all time, Agatha Christie, and we now have a first-look trailer and set of images.

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials, which was first announced under the title The Seven Dials Mystery back in March 2024, has been adapted by former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall, and features an all-star cast including Mia McKenna Bruce, Helena Bonham Carter, Martin Freeman, Corey Mylchreest, Ed Bluemel and Nabhaan Rizwan.

In anticipation of the 3-part show's release, which has officially been set for 15th January 2026, Netflix has unveiled a trailer, which introduces us to the central character and teases a suspense-filled mystery.

You can watch it right here now.

The synopsis for the series says: "England. 1925. At a lavish country house party, a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong. It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths – the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen ‘Bundle’ Brent – to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery.

"A witty, epic and fast-paced drama from the Queen Of Crime, Agatha Christie, is brought to life in a thrilling new version for Netflix."

Helena Bonham Carter and Mia McKenna-Bruce in Seven Dials. Netflix

The newly released images for the series, which is adapted from Christie's 1929 novel, also give us looks at all of the central characters, which include McKenna-Bruce as Lady Bundle Brent, Bonham Carter as Lady Caterham and Martin Freeman as Superintendent Battle.

Meanwhile Bluemel plays Jimmy Thesiger, while Mylchreest and Rizwan's roles have yet to be confirmed.

This isn't the only Christie adaptation viewers can expect on their screens in the coming months.

Mia McKenna-Bruce and Ed Bluemel in Seven Dials. Netflix

There is also a new take on sleuths Tommy and Tuppence coming to Britbox, while the BBC has also announced its latest adaptation of the author's work, with Sarah Phelps returning to pen it.

Mia McKenna-Bruce and Corey Mylchreest in Seven Dials. Netflix

That three-part series will be an adaptation of the crime writer's 1967 novel Endless Night – with a release date yet to be announced.

Mia McKenna Bruce and Nabhaan Rizwan in Seven Dials. Netflix

Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials will launch on Netflix on 15th January 2026. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

