Tuppence is described as "an actress and force of nature who won’t take no for an answer", while Tommy is "a meticulous, charming crime writer who has lost his passion but finds it again when whirlwind Tuppence re-enters his life".

If that weren't exciting enough, Agatha Christie’s Tommy & Tuppence has also hired Imelda Staunton to fill the role of the "formidable" Aunt Ada, a retired private detective.

Audiences may recognise Thomas from her breakout role in Channel 4's Misfits, before going on to star in US medical drama The Good Doctor and the recent Apple TV+ comedy Still Up.

Dylan is best known for playing Young Bill in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, as well as appearances in The Little Stranger, The Buccaneers and the BBC adaptation of Noughts & Crosses.

Staunton, of course, is one of Britain’s most celebrated actors, with an acclaimed stage career and standout screen roles including Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films, Aunt Lucy in the Paddington movies, and, most recently, Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown.

Agatha Christie’s Tommy & Tuppence is described as a "contemporary" adaptation, setting it apart from Partners in Crime, BBC One's 2015 adaptation of the Tommy and Tuppence stories which saw David Walliams and Jessica Raine play the title roles.

The official synopsis reads: "Tommy and Tuppence are a detective duo for the ages. They fall in love, fall out of it, and tumble back in, all while solving some thrilling, entertaining mysteries along the way."

The playwright Phoebe Eclair-Powell will serve as writer and executive producer on Agatha Christie’s Tommy & Tuppence, in her first television drama commission, with Fergus O’Brien (Happy Valley, The Tourist) and Ellie Heydon (Outrageous, Trying) set to direct episodes 1-4 and 5-6 respectively.

Eclair-Powell previously described working on the drama was a "dream come true", adding: "Christie’s detective duo are witty, sharp and raring to solve lots and lots of murders whilst asking if they should really be more than just partners in crime."

