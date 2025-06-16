The six-part series has been greenlit by BritBox, will be set in Hampstead and will start filming later this year, with casting yet to be announced. It has been written by Phoebe Eclair-Powell (The Road Trip).

Executive producer Katie Draper said in a statement: "Phoebe’s wonderful scripts combine screwball comedy, playful romance and thrilling murder to bring an exhilarating modern-day twist to Christie’s iconic detective duo."

David Walliams and Jessica Raine in Partners in Crime. Endor Productions/BBC

Meanwhile, Eclair-Powell said writing the drama was a "dream come true", adding: "Christie’s detective duo are witty, sharp and raring to solve lots and lots of murders whilst asking if they should really be more than just partners in crime."

Read more:

Tommy and Tuppence have been brought to the screen before, including in 1983's ITV drama Agatha Christie’s Partners in Crime, starring James Warwick and Francesca Annis, and 2015's Partners in Crime.

The latter was a series for BBC One, which starred David Walliams and Jessica Raine.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tommy and Tupence aren't the only Christie creations on their way to the screen. Christie's great-grandson James Pritchard has said that a new version of Miss Marple is in development, after the character was previously played by Helen Hayes, Joan Hickson, Geraldine McEwan and Julia McKenzie.

"I couldn't be more excited," Pritchard said. "I've been trying to get something for Miss Marple off the ground for a very long time. For good reasons, Poirot has stolen her limelight since time began."

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.