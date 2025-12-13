❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Sex Education's Emma Mackey reveals her "bananas" scenes with Hollywood legend and "magical" Simpsons icon in new political film
Mackey leads the cast of Ella McCay, the star-studded new film from veteran writer/director James L Brooks.
Subscribe to Radio Times: 10 weeks for £10
Published: Saturday, 13 December 2025 at 6:21 pm
Ad
Ad
Give 6 months for £55
The best gifts arrive every week and with this special offer you can save 65% (full price £320) on weekly copies of Radio Times and full access to the Radio Times app for your special someone.
Save 65% now
Ad