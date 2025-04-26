RadioTimes.com has reached out to Netflix for comment.

The film will reportedly adapt The Magician’s Nephew, the sixth book in the Narnia series from author CS Lewis, which tells the origin story of the magical world of Narnia.

The plot revolves around two children, Digory Kirke and Polly Plummer, who discover Narnia through Digory's uncle’s magic – and cross paths with the evil White Witch (whose name is Jadis).

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, asreaders can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have aaccount. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as amember. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

In an unusual move for Netflix, the film is getting an exclusive two-week Imax global run in 2026 in advance of the movie’s release on the streamer.

Netflix revealed in 2018 that it would develop new series and film projects based on CS Lewis’s hugely popular The Chronicles of Narnia series, and it was later announced that Gerwig had secured a deal with the streamer to write and direct at least two of those movies.

Emma Mackey. ohn Phillips/Getty Images

CS Lewis's novel series has been adapted multiple times in the past, including as an animated mini-series in 1979 and as a film series beginning with 2005’s The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe directed by Andrew Adamson.

The upcoming project will mark a reunion between Gerwig and Mackey, who previously collaborated on Gerwig’s Warner Bros phenomenon Barbie.

Read more:

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.