If you're a fan of murder mysteries, it's likely that one of the things you'll enjoy most about the experience is trying to solve along as you watch – seeing if you can figure out the culprit (or culprits) before everything is neatly laid out in the denouement.

But if that's your hope when it comes to watching new Knives Out film Wake Up Dead Man, you might want to think again. At least, that's according to some of the films stars – with Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington and Cailee Spaeny predicting that no one will be able to get to the bottom of this case.

Asked if she'd made her own stab at guessing the killer when she'd first got her hand on the script, Kunis replied: "Yes, and failed" while Washington revealed that she had to read the script several times before she'd truly pieced everything together.

"I could barely even follow the story in its own right, never mind the murder mystery," she said. "It's so complicated in a wonderful way. But yes, I never in a million years would have seen this ending coming."

For her part, Spaeny mentioned that she "can guarantee that no one's gonna guess" exactly where the mystery goes, to which Kunis added: "If they say they did, they're lying."

Meanwhile, another member of the ensemble cast – Andrew Scott – revealed that he didn't even try to figure out the ending, explaining that he knew he "would fail at that task."

"Rian's got a better mind for murder mystery than I do," he said. "You get the script, and you have to kind of concentrate. It's a really interesting and intricate movie to watch, so it makes it kind of a challenging read because you're trying to keep up with characters that you don't have a particularly strong recognition of. So yeah I didn't guess it."

Daryl McCormack added that he tried his best to follow the "intricate" script, but, like Washington, he had to read it a couple of times.

"It's the kind of genius of his writing as well," he said. "And I think that's the joy as well. Even as you're reading it, you can't really anticipate what will happen and who it will be."

The film is the third entry in Johnson's Knives Out series and sees Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc tasked with figuring out who was behind the extremely curious murder of Josh Brolin's intimidating priest Monsignor Jefferson Wicks.

In addition to the aforementioned actors, other members of the incredibly starry ensemble cast include Josh O'Connor, Jeremy Renner and Glenn Close – with just about everyone falling under suspicion as Johnson slowly teases out the mystery.

