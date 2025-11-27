With Wake Up Dead Man now in cinemas, audiences are getting to enjoy the latest addition to Rian Johnson's series of Knives Out mysteries, starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc.

This latest film, which also stars Josh O'Connor, sees Blanc investigating the murder of a charismatic priest, with a line-up of suspects played by Glenn Close, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack and Thomas Haden Church.

However, speaking in the upcoming issue of Radio Times magazine alongside O'Connor and Close, Craig has been quick to shut down the idea that the Knives Out films are Whodunnits – and he has explained why.

In the interview, which will be included in the magazine released on Saturday 29th November, Close described the film as "Shakespearean", adding: "There’s a certain kind of order, then disorder comes in, and then it’s restored, either comically or with drama. And I love the ending of this movie. I think it will surprise people."

Andrew Scott, Jeremy Renner, Cailee Spaeny, Kerry Washington, Thomas Haden Church, Glenn Close and Daryl McCormack in Wake Up Dead Man. Netflix

When it was then put to Craig that perhaps audiences like whodunnits so much because they allow us to confront weighty topics while also being entertained, the actor was quick to cut in and say that "these movies are not whodunnits".

"Those are the worst kind of movies," Craig said. "Yes, there is a denouement at the end, but it’s a denouement with a twist. And that’s part of its genius."

Wake Up Dead Man, which will arrive on Netflix in December, is the third instalment in the franchise, and while there isn't a fourth currently in development, Johnson has said there's a good chance he will return to the series in future.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the BFI London Film Festival, Johnson said he would come back "as long as Daniel and I have fun doing it, and he wants to do them, as long as audiences like them, and also as long as we can keep challenging ourselves and coming up with something that’s genuinely new."

