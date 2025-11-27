With his first two Knives Out films, Rian Johnson provided hugely entertaining modern updates on the murder mystery genre, and his latest entry in the whodunnit series has seen him go three for three.

Wake Up Dead Man once again sees Daniel Craig adopt a Southern drawl to play maverick detective Benoit Blanc, with the former James Bond star joined by yet another starry ensemble cast which this time includes Josh O'Connor, Glenn Close and Andrew Scott, among many others.

The case on this occasion is perhaps his most puzzling yet, and sees him tasked with solving the seemingly impossible murder of the charismatic but rather intimidating Monsignor (Josh Brolin) at a small Catholic Parish in upstate New York. The suspects include both a younger clerygman (O'Connor) and the Monsignor's band of devoted followers, but the question is not only who done it, but how they were able to.

As with the last two instalments, reviews have been overwhelmingly positive – in fact, we suggested it could even be the best yet in our 4-star review. Meanwhile, just like teh second film, Glass Onion, the new one has been produced as a Netflix original which means it will be available on the streamer shortly after its imminent theatrical debut.

Read on to find out when you'll be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home.

When is Wake Up Dead Man released on Netflix?

The wait is almost over for a Netflix release, with the film confirmed to arrive on Netflix on Friday 12th December.

That's just two weeks after the theatrical release on Friday 28th November – although there's a chance it will still be playing in some select cinemas by the time the streaming date comes around, as writer/director Rian Johnson made clear in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"It can absolutely stay in theatres after the 12/12 Netflix drop if there’s demand — it’s up to the theatres to decide," he wrote."

Johnson has also expressed his annoyance that the film is receiving such a limited theatrical rollout, writing that he was "frustrated" that it would not be showing on the big screen in more locations.

Still, the Netflix release just a couple of weeks before Christmas will no doubt make it a popular choice for cosy movie nights over the festive period – and it would certainly go down well

Wake Up Dead Man trailer

If you've not decided whether to watch the film while it's playing in cinemas or to wait for streaming, watching the trailer below might help you to make up your mind:

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is released in cinemas on 26th November and coming to Netflix on 12th November.

