Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the BFI London Film Festival, director Johnson was asked about Knives Out 4, to which he responded that he has “no plans yet”.

He added: “I got nothing. If you have anything, I’ll take it. I think it’s good to totally empty the well and then start from scratch on the next one.”

He went on to say that future instalments depend on creative inspiration and Daniel Craig's involvement.

“As long as Daniel and I have fun doing it, and he wants to do them, as long as audiences like them, and also as long as we can keep challenging ourselves and coming up with something that’s genuinely new,” he explained.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery. Netflix

Wake Up Dead Man sees Craig reprise his role as Benoit Blanc, with the private investigator set to take on his darkest case yet.

He's joined by a stellar ensemble cast that includes Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Josh O’Connor, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner and Andrew Scott.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to select cinemas on 26th November for a two-week run before becoming available to stream on Netflix on 12th December. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

