Craig reprises his role as private investigator Benoit Blanc. In Wake Up Dead Man, things look set to get considerably darker for the detective as he joins forces with the local police chief to solve a "sudden and seemingly impossible murder".

Alongside the release date, Netflix also shared a new poster (below) showing the characters peering into a grave and teasing the film's gothic setting.

"Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) returns for his most dangerous case yet in the third and darkest chapter of Rian Johnson’s murder mystery opus," the official synopsis reads.

"When young priest Jud Duplenticy (Josh O'Connor) is sent to assist charismatic firebrand Monsignor Jefferson Wicks (Josh Brolin), it’s clear that all is not well in the pews.

"Wicks's modest-but-devoted flock includes devout church lady Martha Delacroix (Glenn Close), circumspect groundskeeper Samson Holt (Thomas Haden Church), tightly-wound lawyer Vera Draven (Kerry Washington), aspiring politician Cy Draven (Daryl McCormack), town doctor Nat Sharp (Jeremy Renner), best-selling author Lee Ross (Andrew Scott), and concert cellist Simone Vivane (Cailee Spaeny).

"After a sudden and seemingly impossible murder rocks the town, the lack of an obvious suspect prompts local police chief Geraldine Scott (Mila Kunis) to join forces with renowned detective Benoit Blanc to unravel a mystery that defies all logic."

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to select cinemas on 26th November for a two-week run before becoming available to stream on Netflix on 12th December. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

