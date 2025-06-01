The release date announcement was accompanied by a sneak peek of what's to come in the film, which only promises more murder, intrigue and quirky characters.

You can watch the teaser for yourself below.

The film signals a return for Craig's Benoit Blanc, the detective that has helmed the previous two films but who is set to face his most dangerous case yet in this new movie.

Once again, Rian Johnson is behind writing and directing duties, and similar to the previous movies, Wake Up Dead Man boasts quite the star-studded cast.

Set to star alongside Craig are Josh O’Connor, Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, Thomas Haden Church and Jeremy Renner.

An ominous teaser for Wake Up Dead Man was released just a few days ago, featuring a 12-second clip of a church with a bell eerily ringing in the background.

Accompanying the clip was the caption: "The wicked desire the stronghold of evildoers, but the root of the righteous endures."

Actually a passage from the Bible, fans have been left to try to piece together what the cryptic message and clip could mean.

With a first-look image having also shown O'Connor and Craig in a church, Knives Out 3 could very well be the most biblical yet – but we'll have to wait and see.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery is coming to Netflix in 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

