This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

Ad

Tell us a little bit about your character in Finding Father Christmas.

I play the father of Chris, played by Lenny Rush. The mum’s no longer in the picture, and it’s got to a point where my character, who’s just called “Dad” in the script, feels that his son’s at an age where he should talk to him about Father Christmas. But it doesn’t go exactly as planned, and they end up on this Christmas adventure together.

How was it working with Lenny Rush? As someone who was a child actor as well, did you offer him any advice?

I don’t think he needs any advice from me; he’s a clever lad who knows what he’s doing. I’d say if Christmas was a person, it’d be Lenny – he’s the happiest fellow I’ve ever met in my life, and a really good laugh.

Greg Davies is in the film, too. Did you have a mini Inbetweeners reunion on set?

Greg shot all his stuff in one day, but I wasn’t there, so I missed him. That was a shame, because it would have been lovely to have a little catch-up with him.

What’s the latest on the rumoured Inbetweeners comeback?

I’ve not had any kind of offer – when I do, I’ll spend a long time thinking about it, but I’m not going to bother until I have some idea of what’s going on.

Simon Bird, Joe Thomas, Blake Harrison and James Buckley in The Inbetweeners. Channel 4

Do you ever think about what Jay would be up to now, in his 30s?

I’d like to think he’s become a bit more normal. I think all boys are weird when they get to those teenage years, then they seem to straighten out.

What does your family Christmas look like?

Our Christmases are great, but now our two boys are 14 and 12, I’m worried this Christmas might feel a bit grown-up. When you stop being a kid yourself the magic goes for a few years, then when you have kids of your own, it’s even more exciting. But I think those days are numbered, which is quite sad.

The latest issue of Radio Times is out now – subscribe here .

Finding Father Christmas is coming to Channel 4 this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.