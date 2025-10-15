Following the news that The Inbetweeners is set to return in some form, one of the original show's stars has spoken out – and revealed a potential pitfall for the upcoming revival.

Ad

Speaking with The Sun, Simon star Joe Thomas said he didn't know the route the new show would go down, but expressed his own interest in returning were that to be on the cards.

"I feel enormously close to all those people and, obviously, I love spending time with them," he said. "If there was an opportunity to spend more time with them in any capacity, I’d love that… that’s pretty much all I can say."

Thomas also heaped praise on the show's writers Damon Beesley and Iain Morris, who are set to return, saying: "I’ve always been really, really drawn to brilliant writing and I genuinely think, despite filthy language, The Inbetweeners is a brilliantly written comedy.

"They’re much more difficult to do than people think, so, honestly, if it was a case of doing more I do have faith in Iain and Damon. It’s their show actually. I mean I’m very much a follow the people person."

James Buckley, Simon Bird, Joe Thomas and Blake Harrison in The Inbetweeners 2. Film4

However, he did note a potential issue that could face the show's return – that being that the characters would be naturally older and (at least a little bit) wiser, and that "wisdom does not make a very good narrative".

"The Inbetweeners is full of characters who are delusional to a large extent," he explained. "It’s a show about delusion; Simon is naive and romantic and thinks that he’s going to have this love story; and Will is pompous, he’s intellectually delusional; Neil’s obviously stupid; and Jay’s clearly delusional… he thinks that he’s this kind of sex god when actually he’s just this very vulnerable young man.

"When you get older, your delusions fall away, you look at life as it is. It means you get into less stupid situations I suppose, also the challenges get bigger; you can make larger mistakes when you get older."

So far, there's very little known about the form the new Inbetweeners will take on. Beesley and Morris have said they are excited "to be plotting more adventures for our four favourite friends", but that is all they have currently revealed on the matter.

News of the show's return came as a deal was struck between distributor Banijay UK and production company Fudge Park Productions, one that "paves the way for the return of the hit comedy title".

The Inbetweeners is available to stream on Channel 4.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.