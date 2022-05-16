We’ve considered everything you could want in a phone case. Whether that’s one which prioritises durability and protection or one that will make you smile when it's face-up on your desk.

For a lot of us, our smartphones are a serious investment, and the last thing we want to happen is that they get scratched or dirtied or - god forbid - smashed! So it’s important to consider buying a phone case to prevent the unthinkable (a broken phone) from happening.

Have you bought a new Samsung phone? Check out our best Samsung S22 cases for this smartphone.

Best phone case brands for protection

Gripzilla

Gripzilla Armor

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s Gripzilla! The Gripzilla Armor Case has a raised bezel of 1.5mm over the screen and camera, so if you dropped it on the floor, for example, neither the screen nor camera will be impacted. The grooved sides offer a better grip on your device, and the rough texture has the same effect. The Gripzilla we’ve shown here is compatible with an iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, however, it’s available for other iPhones, too.

Buy the Gripzilla cover for £25.45 at Amazon

OtterBox

OtterBox Symmetry Currys

Another Transformers-sounding phone case brand is OtterBox. The Symmetry Series, which includes this case for the Google Pixel 6, offers lightweight, clear cases with raised edges to protect your touchscreen. It promises to be drop-proof and is made from 50% recycled materials.

Buy the Symmetry Series case for £29.99 at OtterBox

Buy the Symmetry Pixel 6 case for £29.99 at Currys

Buy the Google Pixel 6 Pro case for £20.47 at Amazon

Griffin Survivor

Griffin Survivor Amazon

The Griffin Survivor case acts like a forcefield for your phone. This iPhone SE version has a shock-absorbing bumper, is made from impact-resistant polymer material with a textured bumper interior which also dampens impact, and has been dropped-tested at 6ft. Even if you threw your Griffin Survivor cased iPhone off a cliff, we’re not entirely certain it’d break.

Buy the Survivor clear case for iPhone SE for £17.95 at Amazon

Best phone case brands for iPhone

Speck

Speck Gemshell John Lewis

The Gemshell Clear Case from Speck is perfect for everyday use. It’ll prevent your phone from getting scratched or damaged when you’re out and about, and both clear impact and Microban anti-bacterial technology are integrated into the case, which means it’s able to eradicate surface bacteria by 99%. Plus, the case is see-through, so you’ll see your chosen iPhone colour.

Buy the Speck Gemshell case and screen protector bundle for £29.99 at John Lewis

Buy the clear Gemshell case for £19.55 at Amazon

Apple

Apple iPhone 13 Pro clear case Apple

MagSafe is the magnetic technology built into the back of iPhones; it started with the iPhone 12 and has featured in every model since. 18 tiny magnets are attached to the iPhone charging coil, meaning that chargers will snap into place and align with the coil inside the iPhone, so you can charge your phone wirelessly. When you’re buying a phone case for this kind of phone, it’s important that it’s ‘MagSafe’ compatible - they have magnetic features that allow them to connect to the iPhone and will support the faster 15W charging - so purchasing a case from Apple itself is a brilliant bet.

Buy the iPhone 13 clear case with MagSafe for £49 at Apple

Find out more about Apple’s tech, in our What is Magsafe explainer or take a look at our best Apple iPhone accessories.

Best phone case brands for Samsung

Spigen

Spigen Slim Armor Amazon

This Spigen Slim Armor case has a fancy exterior card slot for up to two cards, as well as raised bezels for screen and camera protection, and air cushion technology to protect all corners of your phone.

Buy the Spigen Slim Armor case for Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for £18.99 at Amazon

Samsung

Samsung Clear View Samsung

Although there’s no rule about buying a Samsung own-brand case for your Samsung phone, sometimes it just makes sense: you know it’ll fit and be compatible as it’s been designed for your phone by the company who made your phone. The Smart Clear View cover is sleek and smooth, it comes in three different colours (black, burgundy and white), and the new window display makes it easy to check notifications with the phone cover still closed.

Buy Galaxy S22 Clear View phone case for £25 at Samsung

Buy the Smart Clear View case for £25.99 at John Lewis

Buy the Samsung S22 Clear View case for £26.49 at Amazon

Best phone case brands for sustainability

Loam & Lore

Loam & Lore Mint Green case Loam & Lore

What makes a phone case sustainable? If it's made from natural and easily biodegradable materials, like bamboo and cork, and sustainable adhesives; most sustainable accessories will come with carbon-neutral validation or environmental certificates. This mint-green phone case from Loam & Lore ticks all of these boxes! Made from plant-based polymers and reclaimed wheat fibres, it’s fully compostable and plastic-free, yet will protect your phone from drops and scratches. You can recycle this case at home, or send it back to Loam & Lore for 10% off your next case.

Buy the Loam & Lore mint green case for £14.95 at Amazon

Buy the mint case for £17.97 at Loam & Lore

Uunique

Uunique eco-friendly case Wearth London

For a case that’s tough on your phone but kind to the planet (and your wallet!), check out this coral case from Uunique. The drop-proof Samsung case is 100% biodegradable, plastic-free and compatible with wireless charging. Also, 1% of all sales of the phone case goes to global eco-charities, so you feel like you’re doing your bit for the environment two times over.

Buy the eco-friendly Samsung Galaxy S22 case for £24.99 at Notonthehighstreet

Pela case

Pela Turtle Edition Pela

This turquoise phone case may look sweet but it is mighty. The case offers excellent protection against drops and scratches as the flax forms a natural barrier. Although this case is a little pricey, Pela vouches it is because its manufacturing process costs 4x the amount of manufacturing plastic phone cases. It’s also verified by a third-party lab to be 100% compostable.

Buy the Pela case for iPhone XS for £32.50 at Amazon

Buy the Turtle Edition phone case for £39.95 at Amazon

Buy the eco-friendly iPhone 11 Pro case for £57 at Trouva

Best fashion phone case brands

CASETiFY

Zizone for CASETiFY CASETiFY

If you’re after a phone case that’s main function is to look good, CASETiFY is bound to have one that’ll suit you. It categorises its phone cases not only by phone model (iPhone, Samsung and Google) but by type of case, for example, their best-sellers, cases seen on Instagram, and independent artists. This cartoon strip one we’ve picked comes from artist Zizone, and is 100% compostable with a 6.6ft drop resistance.

Buy the cartoon case for £38 at CASETiFY

Shop more CASETiFY cases at Amazon

Wildflower

Flower Power from Wildflower Amazon

For eye-catching, compliment-inducing phone cases, Wildflower has them in abundance! The raised bumper is made from sandblasted polyurethane black rubber to give your phone an extra layer of protection. Plus, all of Wildflower's cases are handmade, meaning no two will be the same.

Buy groovy flowers case for £26.99 at Amazon

Polly Nor

Almost There from Polly Nor Stringberry

Artist Polly of Polly Nor is best known for her dark and satirical depictions of women and the demons; her prints often show devils, snakes and creepy crawlies, and they make for great phone cases! This one, titled ‘Almost There’, has an impact-resistant polycarbonate shell with a shock-absorbing inner TPU liner, it has a super-secure fit, and is compatible with wireless charging.

Buy Polly Nor’s ‘Almost There’ case for £27.99 at Stringberry

Best leather and faux leather phone case brands

Woolnut

Woolnut Woolnut

If James Bond had a phone case, we’re pretty sure it’d look like this. Woolnut is a Swedish brand founded in 2013 which specialises in premium leather products designed exclusively for Apple products, such as iPhones, MacBooks and AirPods. This cognac-coloured leather case is smooth and soft to the touch, is extremely high-quality, and is compatible with wireless charging.

Buy the Woolnut leather case cover for £39.90 at Amazon

Nomad

Nomad Rugged Folio Wallet Currys

This genuine leather number has a sneaky inside pocket for up to six cards, is drop-proof from up to 10ft, and has a flip cover for added protection (and style).

Buy the iPhone 12 Pro Max leather case for £74.95 at Currys

Buy the Rugged Folio Wallet case for £54.95 at Amazon

DEFENCE

Defence Folio Currys

It looks like leather, it feels like leather - it must be leather, right? Wrong! If leather isn’t your bag but you still like that leather-look, then this faux option is brilliant. The Defence Folio case is slim fit and literally snaps on your phone; the surface is also smudge-proof so your fingerprints won’t stay on the case.

Buy the DEFENCE Folio Galaxy S22 case for £19.99 at Currys

Advertisement

