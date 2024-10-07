From 8th to 9th October, Amazon Prime customers will be able to find discounts across hundreds of products and devices, from major brands such as LG, Sony, Bose, Shark, Tefal and, of course, Amazon itself.

Whether you're after an Amazon Echo smart speaker, a new smart TV or a microwave, you'll find a saving to suit you.

This year, Amazon has also launched the sales event by announcing that same-day delivery has been expanded to 81 towns and cities across the UK. Aberdeen, Middlesbrough and Plymouth are the most recent additions to this, and the commerce giant used Olympic medallists Zharnel Hughes and Dina Asher-Smith to announce the news.

So, seeing as they're being speedy, we ought to be too. Let's get on with everything you need to know about the Big Deal Days.

What is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?

Dina Asher-Smith and Zharnel Hughes. Mikael Buck / Amazon Prime

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is a two-day sales event reserved exclusively for Prime members, which sees major savings across hundreds of products from Amazon and other retailers.

The annual sales event started off in 2022 as an additional Amazon Prime Day. This year, you’ll be able to find savings from every genre, including technology, beauty, entertainment and so much more.

When is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024?

The Big Deal Days run from Tuesday 8th – Wednesday 9th October 2024. So you've got a whole 48 hours to shop for the best savings on offer.

Here's a top tip: not all the best savings will be on Amazon itself, as a lot of other retailers tend to lower their prices to compete. PlayStation has already put out its own offer by lowering the PS5 Slim by £50, so try checking out Currys, Very, Argos and John Lewis as well as Amazon.

What time does Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 start in the UK?

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days will kick off at 12:01am on Tuesday 8th October.

You don't necessarily have to wait up for the deals to drop at midnight, but if there's something you're really desperate to buy it wouldn't hurt to check the prices as soon as possible.

When does Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 end in the UK?

The Big Deal Days will finish up at 11:59pm on Wednesday 9th October, so make sure your basket is empty by then.

Do you need to be a Amazon Prime member to shop the Big Deal Days sale?

Say it with me: You have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Amazon's October Prime Days offers.

The good news is, signing up to Prime couldn't be easier, and you get a 30-day free trial at the start, after which it's £8.99 a month. Simply head over to the Amazon homepage and click "try Prime".

However, if you're a student, or you're in the 18-22 age bracket, you can get six months of Amazon Prime for free, and after that it costs just £4.49 per month. For more deals like this, check out the best Amazon Prime offers.

Is Amazon Prime Big Deal Days similar to Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day and the Amazon Big Deal Days are essentially the same thing. Both are two-day sales events where Prime members get exclusive access to thousands of savings.

This autumn Prime Day is first began in 2022 and is now in its third year. It's a great way of getting a saving on some early Christmas presents, or if you find the Black Friday period overwhelming.

When is the next Amazon Prime Day?

The next official Amazon Prime Day will be in July 2025. However, Amazon now also run a third Prime Day, the Spring Deal Days sale, which will take place first in April.

If you can't wait that long, don't forget that November is Black Friday month and you'll be able to pick up a ton of savings then.

What UK deals to expect from Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024

At the end of the day, Amazon Prime Days are only about one thing: Amazon. So, the best and biggest deals are likely to be across Amazon's own devices and services.

This applies to Amazon Echo speakers, Amazon Fire TV Sticks and Amazon Fire TVs, plus the other companies Amazon owns, like Kindle e-readers and Ring Doorbells. So far, we've spotted 56% off the Amazon Echo Pop and £100 off the Kindle Scribe.

You can also expect plenty of deals across services like Audible, Amazon Music and Amazon Prime Video. In fact, we've already seen discounts like 40% off Amazon Prime Video movies when you buy cinema tickets from Odeon.

Other than Amazon's own, this October Prime Day will also focus on big brands like LG, Sony, Bose, Shark and Tefal. You can expect big discounts on products like this Shark styler and hair dryer (now 17% off) and Oral B toothbrushes. Plus, it wouldn't be a sales period without a few air fryers going on sale – so get some research in now by checking out the best air fryers from Good Food.

As we've already mentioned too, a lot of other retailers lower their prices during Prime Days. Right now, you can get £50 off the PS5 Slim and Currys is in the midst of their Epic Deals, with up to 30% off some products.

For more deals and discounts, here are the best Xbox series X offers, best Nintendo Switch offers and best LEGO deals.