How to pre-order the new Google Pixel 6 and claim free Bose noise-cancelling headphones

The Google Pixel 6 may have only been revealed earlier this week, but that hasn’t stopped retailers already offering some pretty decent offers as we gear up to Black Friday 2021.

Stand-out features of the new Google flagship devices include 4K video, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling and a new chipset called ‘Tensor’ for faster performance and better AI capabilities.

Some of the best deals have come from smartphone retailer, Mobiles.co.uk, which is currently offering free Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones with any Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro.

Claim free Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones (worth £349) when you pre-order the Google Pixel 6

The headphones typically cost £349 but you can claim them for free when you purchase either of the new Google Pixel 6 devices. This offer includes both buying the handsets outright SIM-free or as a Pay Monthly contract.

The Bose 700 Noise Cancelling Headphones feature 11 noise cancellation levels so you can find the one that suits you and your surroundings. They also work with voice assistants, Alexa and Google Assistant, for hands-free calls and offer a brilliant 20-hour battery life.

The Google Pixel 6 comes in three colour options; Sorta Seafoam (duck egg blue), Kinda Coral and Stormy Black, while the Pixel 6 Pro is available in Sorta Sunny (yellow), Cloudy White and Stormy Black.

Want to know more about what the Google Pixel 6 Pro has to offer? Read our Android expert’s thoughts as he puts the device to the test in this Google Pixel Pro hands-on.

Both the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are currently available to pre-order and will be officially released on 28th October.

Otherwise, we’ve picked out what we think are some of the best deals with Vodafone – all of which are included in the offer.

