In need of a new phone? Currys has slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3, Z Fold3 and the Google Pixel 6 Pro .

Amazon Prime Day is one of the biggest annual online sales, but Currys isn't letting Amazon take all the discount-dealing glory. The retailer has launched some huge online deals across all of its top tech categories.

We loved the Pixel 6 Pro in testing and our experts gave it an impressive 4.4 star rating, citing its fantastic display, camera and user experience. Our reviewer said: "There’s more to the handset than a visual overhaul. Performance is smooth, the display is fantastic and the camera is still a major selling point for the series." Check out our full Google Pixel 6 Pro review for more, or check out our best smartphones guide for some leading alternative buys.

Elsewhere, for gamers, there's a huge discount on the HP Omen gaming laptop. It's down from £1,299 to £799 — a huge £500 saving. It's a laptop that offers great power and performance, with specs that are more than capable of helping gamers blast through the latest titles. If you're sizing up the HP Omen and want some recommendations for your new powerhouse laptop, take a look at our guide to the best PC games.

There are also savings to be had on smartwatches from Samsung and Fitbit, plus a wide range of discounted audio gear and much more. Check out our top picks of Currys new deals below.

The best Currys pre-Prime Day deals

Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best smartphones out there right now, coming in slightly cheaper than competition like the iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung S22 Ultra. It might lack one or two of these competitors' features, but the overall experience is perhaps the smoothest out there. Overall, while you can pay a little more and get a little more, the Pixel 6 Pro covers most bases that Apple and Samsung do and it does so a little cheaper, too. What's not to like?

Now, you can grab the Google Pixel 6 Pro even cheaper thanks to this eye-catching offer from Currys. The 256GB model is down from £949 to £749, while the 128GB model has been reduced from £849 to £649. That's a huge £200 saving on a phone we can't recommend highly enough.

Buy Google Pixel 6 Pro (256GB) | £949 £749 (save £200 or 21%) at Currys

Buy Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB) | £849 £649 (save £200 or 24%) at Currys

HP Omen gaming laptop

The HP Omen is a beast of a gaming laptop, packing 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It's more than powerful enough to play top PC games with great performance. HP proudly informs buyers that the laptop manages 228 FPS (frames per second) when playing Fortnite at 1080p. That's demanding, but the HP Omen can deliver that and more. It's a great choice for gamers.

Buy HP Omen gaming laptop | £1299 £799 (save £500 or 38%) at Currys

More Currys tech deals

