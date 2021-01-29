Google has quickly become of the biggest manufacturers of smart home technology, with its smart speakers taking centre stage.

Advertisement

The Google Home range – also known as Google Nest – is made up of four devices; two smart speakers and two smart displays. The smallest and cheapest is the Google Nest Mini. At £49, it also happens to be Google’s most popular smart speaker.

Google’s second, and newly-released, smart speaker is the Google Nest Audio. It is a bigger and more powerful smart speaker than the Google Nest Mini.

Finally, the two smart displays. The Google Nest Hub is the cheaper of the two with a 7-inch screen for £79.99, while the Google Nest Hub Max is the most expensive Google Home device at £219.

The smart speakers are sold at numerous retailers, so to help you find the best Google Home deals, we’ve rounded up the cheapest prices for each device so you know you’re getting the best price possible.

Want to know how Google devices compare to other smart speakers? Read our Google Nest Mini vs Echo Dot guide or see what Amazon Echo deals available now.

Best Google Home deals in February 2021

Here is our pick of the best Google Home deals available this month.

Google Nest Mini | £49 £29.97

The Google Nest Mini is the brand’s most popular smart speaker. When testing out for our Google Nest Mini review, we found it to be a great option for casual everyday use especially if you have a limited budget.

Google Nest Mini | £49 £29.97 at Appliances Direct

Latest deals

Google Nest Audio | £90 £85

The Google Nest Audio is the brand’s newest smart speaker, so any discounts on it won’t last long. Its features include hands-free calls, news updates from Google Assistant and powerful bass from a 75mm woofer and 19mm tweeter.

Google Nest Audio | £90 £85 at Currys

Latest deals

Google Nest Hub | £79.99 £75

With an RRP of £79.99, the Google Nest Hub is one of the more affordable smart displays on offer. Its features include a 7-inch touchscreen, hands-free video calls and control of Google Home accessories like Philips Hue Lighting and Nest thermostats.

Google Nest Hub | £79.99 £75 at AO

Latest deals

Google Nest Hub Max | £219

The 10-inch screen of the Google Nest Hub Max offers a fantastic way to display photos, make video calls and watch YouTube videos. Choosing a smart display over a speaker also means that you can take advantage of Nest Cam features that allow you to do things like see who is at your front door.

Google Nest Hub Max | £219 at John Lewis

Latest deals

Which Google Home smart speaker should you buy?

Choosing which Google smart speaker or display will largely depend on your budget and whether you are a visual person.

If you like the idea of using your new smart display to follow recipes hands-free or watch Netflix while you cook, choosing either the Google Nest Hub or Google Nest Hub Max is probably a good idea.

If you have a compatible smart home camera or doorbell this could also be beneficial, as you will be able to watch camera footage or answer the door without moving away from the display. The Google Nest Hub is considerably cheaper at £74, but some may prefer the Hub Max’s bigger 10-inch screen.

Both the Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Audio are brilliant choices if you’re more likely to use a smart speaker to play music or take advantage of the hands-free reminders, alarms or news and weather updates.

Avid music lovers may prefer the bigger Google Nest Audio with its 75mm woofer and 19mm tweeter that provide considerable bass. However, for its size, the Google Nest Mini has good volume and is a good option for anyone on a budget or with limited space.

Google Home alternatives

Google now offers an expansive range of smart speakers and displays but big brands such as Amazon and Apple also have their own ranges. If you don’t yet own a smart speaker, or don’t get along with the one you currently own, it could be good to consider these alternatives.

Amazon Echo

At the end of 2020, both the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot were given a makeover. The fourth-generation smart speaker has a new spherical design and bright LED ring light. It has a built-in smart home hub to give you better control over your other smart home devices and can be connected with other Echo smart speakers to create a multi-room system.

To find out more about the new Amazon Echo range, read our Amazon Echo Dot review.

Latest deals

Apple HomePod

Powered by Siri, the HomePod is Apple’s answer to the Amazon Echo. Available in two colours, the smart speaker has seven built-in speakers and a subwoofer. At a lower price point, there is also the Apple HomePod Mini for £99.

Advertisement

Latest deals