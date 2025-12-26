Whether you're planning to buy a late Christmas present, treat yourself to one more gift, or getting started on your New Year's Resolutions, the Boxing Day sales are here to provide.

Last year, UK shoppers were predicted to spend a combined total of £4.6bn and an average of £236 per household (according to Barclays), however footfall in high street shops went down by 6.7%, which means most of us are are buying those big ticket items – furniture, kitchen equipment, games consoles, etc. – and buying it online.

So, that's why we're here. We've put together a list of which retailers have the best online Boxing Day sales, as well as the top deals we've spotted so far. Highlights include savings on AirPods, Le Creuset pots, and book boxsets.

It's worth bearing in mind though, that today's deals will likely not be as strong as the Black Friday sales, as on average the November deals are five times cheaper than Boxing Day's. But, this will be the biggest sale for the next few months as the next big sales period will be Amazon's Spring sale.

So, here's what's on offer.

Jump to:

When do Boxing Day sales end?

Boxing Day starts and ends on 26th December, the day after Christmas.

However, most retailers now tend to merge the Boxing Day sales with the January sales, leading to one extended deals period.

How long do Boxing Day sales last?

Nowadays, most Boxing Day deals will rumble on until mid-January, although some will cut theirs off at New Year's Eve.

Our advice would be to not wait around if you see a deal you've been hankering after, just make sure you only buy what you need and are fully aware of the original cost so you can see how much you're saving.

Which UK retailers have Boxing Day sales live today?

Best Boxing Day deals we've spotted so far in UK sales

AirPods 4 | £119 £99 (save £20 or 16%)

New Apple AirPods 4th Gen model Apple

What's the deal: The AirPods 4 are on sale for £20 off, taking the cost to £99 from £119.

Why we chose it: If you want a standard pair of comfy, reliable earbuds, the AirPods 4 are the perfect choice.

Buy AirPods 4 for £119 £99 (save £20 or 16%) at Currys

Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Clothes Airer | £249.99 £199.99 (save £50 or 20%)

Lakeland

What's the deal: This Lakeland three-tier airer is on sale for £90 off, taking the cost to £159.99.

Why we chose it: We all know the temperature is dropping and heating costs are high, so a heated airer does the double job of drying your clothes quickly while not using up too much energy.

Buy Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Clothes Airer for £249.99 £159.99 (save £90 or 36%) at Lakeland

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish | £239 £190 (save £49 or 20%)

Harrods

What's the deal: At Harrods, we've tracked down this tempting £50 deal on the Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole Dish.

Why we chose it: We don't have to tell you what a rarity it is to see Le Creuset discounted. This cast iron dish comes in the classic orange and red.

Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish for £239 £190 (save £49 or 20%) at Harrods

Xbox Wireless Controller | £59.99 £39.99 (save £20 or 33%)

Xbox. Xbox

What's the deal: Xbox controllers are still on sale from Black Friday, available for £44.95 at Amazon.

Why we chose it: If you've been gifted a new Xbox for Christmas, this is absolutely the best time to pick up a second controller.

Buy Xbox Wireless Controller for £59.99 £44.95 (save £15 or 25%) at Amazon

A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set | £57 £24 (save £33 or 58%)

A Court of Thorns and Roses books Bloomsbury Publishing

What's the deal: Sarah J Maas's A Court of Thorns and Roses series is on sale for 38% off at Amazon.

Why we chose it: This hugely popular romantasy series will kick off your 2026 reading journey in a spectacular way. By the end of the year you'll probably have read the entire Sarah J. Maas catalogue, Forth Wing and more (I speak from experience).

A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set for £57 £35 (save £22 or 38%) at Amazon

Hero 100% Whey Protein | £39.99 £25.99 (save £14 or 35%)

Bulk

What's the deal: This popular Whey Protein powder is on sale for £25.99, down from £39.99.

Why we chose it: If you're looking to kickstart a new fitness journey in 2026, you'll need all the right gear, including protein powder.

Buy Hero 100% Whey Protein for £39.99 £25.99 (save £14 or 35%) at Bulk

GARMIN Heart Rate Monitor HRM 600 | £149.99 £114.99 (save £35 or 23%)

Garmin

What's the deal: The Garmin Heart Monitor can now be bought for £35 off at Decathlon, taking the cost to £114.99.

Why we chose it: If you're not a smartwatch or smart ring wearer, this heart rate monitor is the next best thing. It accurately records heart rate, HRV and running dynamics, and can be used to monitor your activity autonomously.

Buy GARMIN Heart Rate Monitor HRM 600 for £149.99 £114.99 (save £35 or 23%) at Decathlon

Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition | £49.99 £44.99 (save £5 or 10%)

Machamp, Gengar and Alakazam from Pokémon Legends: Z-A surrounded by a golden glow. The Pokémon Company

What's the deal: Nintendo Switch 2 game Pokémon Legends: Z-A is on sale for £44.99.

Why we chose it: This game has been hugely popular following the release of the Nintendo Switch 2. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is an ambitious new adventure set in Lumiose City where you can explore the city, unravel its secrets and battle Pokémon like never before.

Buy Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for £49.99 £44.99 (save £5 or 10%) at Amazon

Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) | £99.99 £49.99 (£50 or 50%)

RING Battery Video Doorbell Plus Currys

What's the deal: The 2024 Ring Doorbell is on sale for £49.99 after being reduced by £50.

Why we chose it: If you're looking to upgrade your home security, this video doorbell is sure to do the trick.

Buy Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) for £99.99 £49.99 (save £50 or 50%) at Amazon

