Boxing Day 2025 sales begin: Full A-Z list of UK retailers with sales live today
Don't miss out on top savings from dozens of UK retailers.
Whether you're planning to buy a late Christmas present, treat yourself to one more gift, or getting started on your New Year's Resolutions, the Boxing Day sales are here to provide.
Last year, UK shoppers were predicted to spend a combined total of £4.6bn and an average of £236 per household (according to Barclays), however footfall in high street shops went down by 6.7%, which means most of us are are buying those big ticket items – furniture, kitchen equipment, games consoles, etc. – and buying it online.
So, that's why we're here. We've put together a list of which retailers have the best online Boxing Day sales, as well as the top deals we've spotted so far. Highlights include savings on AirPods, Le Creuset pots, and book boxsets.
It's worth bearing in mind though, that today's deals will likely not be as strong as the Black Friday sales, as on average the November deals are five times cheaper than Boxing Day's. But, this will be the biggest sale for the next few months as the next big sales period will be Amazon's Spring sale.
So, here's what's on offer.
Jump to:
- When do Boxing Day sales end?
- How long do Boxing Day sales last?
- Which UK retailers have Boxing Day sales live today?
- Best Boxing Day deals we've spotted so far in UK sales
When do Boxing Day sales end?
Boxing Day starts and ends on 26th December, the day after Christmas.
However, most retailers now tend to merge the Boxing Day sales with the January sales, leading to one extended deals period.
How long do Boxing Day sales last?
Nowadays, most Boxing Day deals will rumble on until mid-January, although some will cut theirs off at New Year's Eve.
Our advice would be to not wait around if you see a deal you've been hankering after, just make sure you only buy what you need and are fully aware of the original cost so you can see how much you're saving.
Which UK retailers have Boxing Day sales live today?
- Amazon – Big deals on Amazon products like the Ring doorbells and Kindles.
- AO – Savings on TVs, coffee machines and more household appliances.
- Argos – Up to 50% off tech, gaming, toys and homeware.
- ASOS – Save up to 50% off jackets, shoes or your New Years' Eve outfit with discounts across brands such as & Other Stories and Topshop.
- Boohoo – Up to 70% off everything.
- Boots – Up to 50% off beauty, healthcare and baby products in the 'Big Boots Sale'.
- Bulk – Up to 75% off gym essentials and protein powders.
- Charlotte Tilbury – Up to 30% off products including gift sets and Pillow Talk Lip Kit.
- Cult Beauty – Savings on brands such as Huda Beauty, Vieve and Gisou.
- Currys – Savings on TVs, hair dryers, laptops and more.
- Daisy London – Up to 50% off earrings, rings and necklaces.
- Emma – A one-day only deal of spend £1000 get £100 off, with mattresses starting at just £224.
- Frasers – Gucci, Lancombe, Marc Jacobs and more designer brands on sale.
- Garden Trading – Up to 60% off garden furniture, home decor and Christmas decorations.
- Grind– Save up to 20% off coffee pods, cafetieres and machines when you spend £50 or more.
- Hamleys – Up to 70% off Christmas toys.
- Harts of Stur – Savings on cookware, tableware and bakeware from brands such as Le Creuset.
- Hexclad – get cookware sets worth over £1,000+ for £559.
- John Lewis – Savings on gift sets, clothing, plus TVs and homeware.
- Le Creuset – Up to 40% off casserole dishes, pan sets and mugs.
- Lebara – 30-day SIM plans starting from £5 a month.
- Monica Vinader – Up to 60% off gemstone earrings and diamond jewellery.
- MyProtein – Get up to 60% off supplements such as protein powder and creatine.
- Next – Up to 50% off clothing and homeware, including brands like Chelsea Peers pyjamas.
- New Balance – Up to 50% off trainers, plus men's and women's clothing.
- Ninja– Huge discounts on their air fryers and appliances including the Ninja Luxe Cafe Premier Espresso Machine.
- Not on the High Street – Up to 50% off homeware and gifts.
- Our Place – Savings across viral products such as the Wonder Oven and the Always Pan 2.0.
- Pandora – Also offering up to 50% off jewellery and gift sets.
- Sky – Get the Essential TV contract (which includes Sky Stream and Netflix) for only £15 a month.
- Space NK – Up to 50% off brands such as Phlur, Rare Beauty and Glossier.
- Sports Direct – Over 1000 new products added including discounts on popular brands such as Nike, Puma and Under Armour.
- Superdrug – Half price Christmas gifts, plus savings on toiletries and make up.
- TodayTix – Get West End theatre tickets from £20, with tickets discounted for shows such as Matilda, Six and Wicked.
- Tonies – Save up to £29 when you buy a Toniebox 2 plus Tonies and accessories.
- Very –'Very Big Sale' with up to 60% off.
- Vodafone – Save up to £621 on the iPhone Air, plus savings on the Samsung S25.
- Waterstones – Up to 50% off books including Richard Osman's The Impossible Fortune.
- Yoto – Save up to 20% off Yoto Player jackets, plus discounts across wireless charging dock and other accessories.
Best Boxing Day deals we've spotted so far in UK sales
AirPods 4 |
£119 £99 (save £20 or 16%)
What's the deal: The AirPods 4 are on sale for £20 off, taking the cost to £99 from £119.
Why we chose it: If you want a standard pair of comfy, reliable earbuds, the AirPods 4 are the perfect choice.
Buy AirPods 4 for
£119 £99 (save £20 or 16%) at Currys
Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Clothes Airer |
£249.99 £199.99 (save £50 or 20%)
What's the deal: This Lakeland three-tier airer is on sale for £90 off, taking the cost to £159.99.
Why we chose it: We all know the temperature is dropping and heating costs are high, so a heated airer does the double job of drying your clothes quickly while not using up too much energy.
Buy Deluxe 3-Tier Heated Clothes Airer for
£249.99 £159.99 (save £90 or 36%) at Lakeland
Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish |
£239 £190 (save £49 or 20%)
What's the deal: At Harrods, we've tracked down this tempting £50 deal on the Le Creuset Cast Iron Casserole Dish.
Why we chose it: We don't have to tell you what a rarity it is to see Le Creuset discounted. This cast iron dish comes in the classic orange and red.
Le Creuset Cast Iron Round Casserole Dish for
£239 £190 (save £49 or 20%) at Harrods
Xbox Wireless Controller |
£59.99 £39.99 (save £20 or 33%)
What's the deal: Xbox controllers are still on sale from Black Friday, available for £44.95 at Amazon.
Why we chose it: If you've been gifted a new Xbox for Christmas, this is absolutely the best time to pick up a second controller.
Buy Xbox Wireless Controller for
£59.99 £44.95 (save £15 or 25%) at Amazon
A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set |
£57 £24 (save £33 or 58%)
What's the deal: Sarah J Maas's A Court of Thorns and Roses series is on sale for 38% off at Amazon.
Why we chose it: This hugely popular romantasy series will kick off your 2026 reading journey in a spectacular way. By the end of the year you'll probably have read the entire Sarah J. Maas catalogue, Forth Wing and more (I speak from experience).
A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set for
£57 £35 (save £22 or 38%) at Amazon
Hero 100% Whey Protein |
£39.99 £25.99 (save £14 or 35%)
What's the deal: This popular Whey Protein powder is on sale for £25.99, down from £39.99.
Why we chose it: If you're looking to kickstart a new fitness journey in 2026, you'll need all the right gear, including protein powder.
Buy Hero 100% Whey Protein for
£39.99 £25.99 (save £14 or 35%) at Bulk
GARMIN Heart Rate Monitor HRM 600 |
£149.99 £114.99 (save £35 or 23%)
What's the deal: The Garmin Heart Monitor can now be bought for £35 off at Decathlon, taking the cost to £114.99.
Why we chose it: If you're not a smartwatch or smart ring wearer, this heart rate monitor is the next best thing. It accurately records heart rate, HRV and running dynamics, and can be used to monitor your activity autonomously.
Buy GARMIN Heart Rate Monitor HRM 600 for
£149.99 £114.99 (save £35 or 23%) at Decathlon
Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition |
£49.99 £44.99 (save £5 or 10%)
What's the deal: Nintendo Switch 2 game Pokémon Legends: Z-A is on sale for £44.99.
Why we chose it: This game has been hugely popular following the release of the Nintendo Switch 2. Pokémon Legends: Z-A is an ambitious new adventure set in Lumiose City where you can explore the city, unravel its secrets and battle Pokémon like never before.
Buy Pokémon Legends: Z-A - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for
£49.99 £44.99 (save £5 or 10%) at Amazon
Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) |
£99.99 £49.99 (£50 or 50%)
What's the deal: The 2024 Ring Doorbell is on sale for £49.99 after being reduced by £50.
Why we chose it: If you're looking to upgrade your home security, this video doorbell is sure to do the trick.
Buy Ring Battery Video Doorbell (2024) for
£99.99 £49.99 (save £50 or 50%) at Amazon
