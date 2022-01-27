iPhone SE (3rd gen) 2022 release date rumours, specs and UK pricing

That device is the iPhone SE (3rd gen) – a budget entry to the smartphone line-up that's currently led by the iPhone 13 series. There’s a lot we don’t know about the new iPhone SE, but speculation is growing that it’s definitely on the horizon.

Apple is expected to kick off its 2022 slate of products with an event in the coming months, and there’s one hot new handset that’s being tipped for release.

The 2nd-gen Apple iPhone SE, which takes its design inspiration from the iPhone 8, was announced and released in late April 2020, priced from £419.

Since then, it has been the most cost-effective way to enter the iOS ecosystem. The SE 2020 has since fallen in price and a 64GB model now starts from £389. Will that trend continue with the new device, or will Apple shake up the status quo?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new iPhone SE, including rumoured release date, UK pricing and availability ahead of the Apple Spring event 2022.

What is the iPhone SE 3rd gen?

The SE has always existed for one main reason: to offer an affordable alternative to the flagship series. Apple does this by compromising on how much tech it packs into the phones – with specs typically more in line with its earlier-gen flagships.

It’s appealing to anyone on a budget who doesn’t need the top-of-the-line display or camera setup, but still wants a smooth and well-supported iOS experience.

iPhone SE 2022 rumoured design and specs

In terms of looks, reports suggest the 3rd-gen model won’t deviate too much from prior versions – which retain a classic Apple iPhone design thanks to a physical home button and larger black bezels (borders) along the edges of the screen.

According to MacRumors, citing financial outlet Nikkei, the SE could look similar to the iPhone 8, but boasting an upgraded A15 chip and 5G modem. Macworld noted Apple may finally ditch the iPhone 8-era design in favour of an iPhone XR or iPhone 11 aesthetic, potentially making the display bigger or reducing the bezels.

At this stage, it’s mostly speculation. Reporting by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has suggested the new SE will in fact have a similar design to the existing model.

While certainly an older look in 2020, the physical home button and larger bezels do indeed differentiate the handset from the rest of the Apple phone line-up.

The iPhone SE (2nd gen) has a 4.7-inch display and runs on an A13 Bionic chip, the same as the iPhone 11 series of smartphones. It is only available with 4G and has a single camera set-up. It comes in three separate colours: black, white and red.

iPhone SE 2022 UK release date rumours

The exact release date for the iPhone SE (3rd gen) is unclear for now, but reports do suggest that it will be officially unveiled at the first major Apple event of 2022.

The product showcase is forecast to be taking place in March or April although there are some reports suggesting the actual SE release could be pushed into May. Let's not forget the 2020 iPhone SE didn’t get an event, only a press release.

Regardless of specific dates, the general consensus among industry commentators and tipsters is that the iPhone SE 3 will be released in the first half of 2022.

Last year, Apple held an event in April to unveil new iMac computers – alongside the iPad Pro, an iPhone 12 variant in the colour purple, AirTags and the Apple TV 4K. It remains unclear, but reports do suggest another iPad model is also imminent.

iPhone SE 2022 rumoured UK pricing

The iPhone SE (3rd gen) is expected to retain its more affordable pricing. The phone is likely to be around – possibly just under – the £400 mark for the model with the lowest storage option in the UK, bringing it roughly in line with previous models.

The iPhone SE (2nd gen) can currently be found for £389.

RadioTimes.com will update this article as we learn more.

