Gamers wanting to play as Wanda can pick up an outfit in her MCU likeness now, and there's also a bundle of goodies to go with it.

Wanda Maximoff is now a playable Fortnite character, with a skin of Marvel's Scarlet Witch being available in Epic Games' iconic battle-royale game.

This, of course, is a tie-in with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the cinematic spectacular (out now) which unites Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda with Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange for a multidimensional adventure that takes place after the events of WandaVision from Disney Plus.

Long-term fans won't need telling that this Doctor Strange 2 tie-in is the latest in a long line of Disney-branded activations in Fortnite.

We've seen both Moon Knight and Spider-Man: No Way Home recognised in the game already this year, and there are also a whole lot of Star Wars skins to be found in the Fortnite Item Shop right now.

But how do you get the Wanda Fortnite skin? Read on to find out.

How to get the Wanda Fortnite skin

To get the Wanda Fortnite skin, you have to buy it from the Fortnite Item Shop. There is no way to unlock it for free or through gameplay.

The Wanda Fortnite skin is 1500 V-Bucks, which is basically the standard going rate for snazzy new outfits at this point.

With the outfit, you also get Wanda's Cloak as a back bling, and you'll see red special effects on the screen when Wanda attacks.

If you're willing to spend a little bit more, you could spend 1800 V-Bucks and get all of that and more in the Scarlet Witch Bundle.

As well as the skin and the back bling, the bundle also gives you a Chaos Hand Axe Pickaxe, a Psychic Energy Manipulation emote, and a Through the Mirror Dimension loading screen.

