Is Vulture Aid coming to CoD BO6? Perk rumours explained
Aid is on the way.
If you’re a fan of Call of Duty Zombies in Black Ops 6, chances are you can’t wait for what’s next, with speculation suggesting the incredible Vulture Aid perk will return.
Vulture Aid first appeared in Black Ops 2 in 2012 but has not returned to the series since.
After over 10 years, the valuable perk is set to return. The perk allows players to see items in the game they wouldn’t usually be able to, meaning players can see weapons, other perks, the Mystery Box and more through walls.
It’s a handy boost that can help players get out of a jam when looking for specific items. Keep reading for everything we know so far about the return, including when it might arrive.
Why are people talking about Vulture Aid coming to CoD BO6?
There’s a lot of buzz about the perk returning because it was recently confirmed to be arriving alongside a new Zombies map called Citadelle des Morts.
The perks returned were confirmed to be returning on the COD POD, which is the official Call of Duty podcast; so far, there have been four episodes.
Will Vulture Aid really come to CoD BO6?
It’s as legitimate an announcement as any other, and even if it seems a bit odd to be revealed on a podcast, the podcast is official.
This means that, as it stands, there's no reason to doubt the source, and instead, we should sit and wait for the release in excitement.
When could Vulture Aid come to CoD BO6?
The perk is arriving as part of the update on 5th December, as it is set to be available via the new Citadelle des Morts map.
Treyarch confirmed this on its X (formerly known as Twitter) account. The UK launch time hasn't been confirmed, but we can hazard a decent guess!
As with most CoD updates, we expect Citadelle Des Morts to arrive at around 5pm or 6pm GMT, from a UK time zone perspective.
