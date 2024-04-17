Pandora’s Box has been opened, and so the likes of Zeus and Hades have descended on the Battle Royale Island.

New locations such as Mount Olympus and The Underworld have been added as players battle it out with new powers and firearms that can be found in Underworld Chests.

But where can you find all of these goodies amid the mayhem around you? Read on to find out more.

More like this

How to search an Underworld Chest in Fortnite explained

Underworld Chests in Fortnite are boxes that contain special items such as new powers and weapons. They can be located in The Underworld or the Grim Gate areas on the map.

They are dotted around in different areas of both of these locations, with Grim Gate only spawning six of the boxes.

The brown treasure chests are easily identifiable, as they have a golden glow emanating from them. They may as well have a huge sign next to them reading: "Treasure and loot inside.''

Searching them physically is easy, too, as you simply need to hold down Square (or X if you are playing on Xbox) to open them.

Once the loot spills out around you, it is best to be aware of your surroundings in case another sneaky player has been watching you before swooping in and stealing your loot.

If learning visually is more your thing, Gamer Dad has a great video on YouTube, which we have included below to help.

Happy hunting!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.