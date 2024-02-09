The Twitch Drops in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will reward you with exclusive skins for each character, along with a weapon trinket and weapon doll.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

There are a few steps you’ll need to take to unlock the free rewards in-game, but if you are after some exclusive skins to show off to your co-op buddies, you’ll need to follow them all.

More like this

Luckily for you, we’re here to help.

Keep reading to find out how to get Suicide Squad Twitch Drops and to see the full list of Kill the Justice League skins and rewards the Twitch Drops will reward you.

How to get Suicide Squad Twitch Drops explained

To get Suicide Squad Twitch Drops, you need to link your Twitch account with your WB Games account and then watch a streamer playing Kill the Justice League with Twitch Drops enabled.

You will be able to see what streams have Twitch Drops enabled on Twitch via the callout message at the top of the stream’s chat.

To link your Twitch account and WB Games account in Suicide Squad, you need to follow these steps (as per the WB Games website):

Go to the Warner Bros Games Website and choose to either Create a WB Games account or sign in to your existing WB Games Account

Under the Connection page for the WB Games Account site, link the console or PC platform where you plan to play Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. This will streamline the experience when you launch the game for the first time

After linking your preferred game platform, select the [Connect] button for Twitch in the Connections list. Select [Continue] to proceed

In the window that opens, sign in or create a Twitch Account. Select the [Authorise] button to authorize WB Games to connect to your Twitch Account

Launch Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and check your character inventory for the character cosmetics you have earned

To actually earn the Twitch Drops in Kill the Justice League, you need to watch "a stream from any streamer with Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League drops enabled" and "you’ll receive cosmetic items for each 30 minutes of watch time up to 90 minutes".

Finally, "Once you have earned a reward in your Twitch Inventory, claim the reward."

A piece of advice from Warner Bros Games, though: "If you link your Twitch account after starting the game, you will need to restart the game in order to claim your reward in the game."

What skins and rewards can you get with Suicide Squad Twitch Drops?

There were 12 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League rewards you can earn from Twitch Drops.

This breaks down into four sets of rewards, a set per playable character. Each set contains a Cyber Crime Skin as well as an accompanying weapon trinket and weapon doll.

Each character rewards set is available for a limited time. Unfortunately, the Harley Quinn Twitch Drops rewards set is now over. You can see the rewards and their timings in the image below:

Suicide Squad Twitch Drops.

The Suicide Squad Twitch Drops rewards timings can be read through below, too:

Harley Quinn: 30th January - 7th February | OVER

| King Shark: 8th February - 16th February

Deadshot: 17th February - 26th February

Captain Boomerang: 27th February - 6th March

You have to act fast if you want to claim all of the Twitch Drop rewards in Suicide Squad! Get on Twitch now and claim what’s left. There’s no telling if they will be coming back.

Read more: Is Suicide Squad crossplay? | Suicide Squad Joker DLC | Is Suicide Squad down? | Suicide Squad plot | Suicide Squad Batman | Suicide Squad reviews situation | Suicide Squad PC requirements | Suicide Squad trophies | Suicide Squad chapters list | Suicide Squad cast | How to change character in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.