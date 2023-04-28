This news comes just as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is launching into the world. That new game, from EA's Respawn studio, is well worth checking out, as we explained in our Star Wars Jedi: Survivor review .

Star Wars is coming to Fortnite , again, with Epic Games revealing artwork of an Anakin Skywalker Fortnite skin. The date for this pop culture crossover has also been confirmed.

However, we've got reason to believe that the Fortnite event will focus more on the Clone Wars era (between Episode II and Episode III) as opposed to the Dark Times era (between Episode III and Episode IV), meaning that it may not connect explicitly to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Read on to learn more!

Star Wars Fortnite event: Anakin Skywalker skin revealed

Why do we think this? Well, as you can see in the official image below, Anakin Skywalker still has his blue lightsaber at this point, and there are Clone Wars-era ships in the air above him (the red lining sets them apart from the all-white Imperial Star Destroyers that came later).

That Anakin skin looks really cool, doesn't it? We don't yet know how to unlock it, but it feels safe to predict that it will either be in the Item Shop or some kind of Battle Pass.

That image is all we have to go on at the moment, in terms of what this crossover will entail, but we'll be sure to update this page as we learn more about the Star Wars Fortnite event.

It would be cool to pull in other Clone Wars-era characters like Mace Windu, Padme, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka, but only time will tell what Disney and Epic have agreed on including.

When is the Star Wars Fortnite event?

Epic Games has confirmed on Twitter that the Star Wars Fortnite event will begin on Tuesday 2nd May 2023. Here in the UK, this puts it just on the other side of the long weekend.

It seems safe to assume that this event will tie into Star Wars Day on 4th May. 'May the fourth be with you' will never stop being funny, will it?

Watch this space and we'll update you as soon as we can! This isn't the first time Fortnite has crossed over with Star Wars, and we doubt it'll be the last, but it's still exciting!

