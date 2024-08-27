Blink, and you've missed a ton of Fortnite news. The same can be said of the gameplay itself.

It's changed considerably since its initial launch back in 2017, and continues to receive updates.

The latest of which is the Siphon health and shields system, which you'll unlock after beating Doctor Doom. It appeared last year too, but it's slightly different this time.

So, what is Siphon in this season's Fortnite?

What is Siphon in Fortnite? Health and shields system explained

Once you've beaten Doctor Doom (find him in Castle Doom, in the top-right corner of the map), part of the loot he'll drop is the Siphon Medallion.

You'll need to equip this item to use the Siphon mechanic.

So, you're wearing the medallion... now what? Essentially, while it's equipped, your health and shield will regenerate whenever you kill or deal damage to enemies.

But there's a price: Your location will be revealed to all other players on the map.

So it's up to you whether or not it's worth it. If you know the map like the back of your hand, and think yourself quite the sharpshooter, then go for it.

Otherwise, you might want to stay safe and unequip that Doom Medallion.

