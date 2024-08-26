It's been four years since we've been able to play Fortnite on our iPhones, and if you're like us, you're eager to dive back into battle royale giant on iOS devices.

But how do we do it? And is it even possible for everyone in the world? Let's take a look.

How to play Fortnite on iPhone with the new Epic Games Store

First things first, you'll want to make sure your iPhone can play Fortnite in the first place. Your device needs iOS version 17.6 or above to play.

If your phone or tablet is good to go, follow these instructions to get playing:

First, install the Epic Games Store app if you haven't already.

Head to your settings and make sure to set the Allow Marketplace From Epic Games option to Allow.

Then go to the Fortnite page and download the game.

Simple stuff! But there might be a slight issue, depending on where you are in the world...

Is the Fortnite app worldwide? Countries explained

However, we have some bad news for those residing outside of the EU. This is because the Fortnite app can only be downloaded by European Union customers.

So, if you're in the US, the UK (unfortunately), or indeed anywhere outside the EU, you won't be able to download the Fortnite app. It'll be impossible to pass Apple’s region check.

If anything changes, and Fortnite becomes available to download in other locations, we'll be sure to update this page.

