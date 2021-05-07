Resident Evil Village trophy guide: Full list of trophies and how to get them
Yes, there's a trophy for fighting Lady Dimitrescu...
Published:
It’s a good time to be a Resident Evil fan – not only is a movie reboot, two Netflix tv shows and a VR port of the beloved fourth installment in the works, but the long-awaited Resident Evil Village is now out and unleashed upon the world.
The eighth addition to the iconic long-running series brings the horror franchise to – you guessed it – a village setting, complete with werewolves, a castle and a certain tall vampire lady who has set the internet alight.
However, completionists and trophy hunters will only have one thing on their minds from the very beginning – getting that elusive 100 per cent or full gamerscore.
Therefore the trophy list is the first thing many people look at, and now you can view the full list before you even have the game as we have every single one and their description recorded below.
You’ll have to solve some classic Resident Evil puzzles to do so, however – and we have guides on how to solve the five bells puzzle, the music box puzzle and the piano puzzle.
Resident Evil Village Trophy/Achievement List
Ethan Winters
Platinum: Obtain all Trophies.
Not Lycan This…
Bronze: Survive the Lycan attack..
Four Lords
Bronze: Escape the mine.
That Sucked!
Bronze: Defeat the mutated Dimitrescu.
Got No Strings
Bronze: Defeat Donna and Angie.
Fish Out of Water
Bronze: Defeat the mutated Moreau.
Up Urs!
Bronze: Defeat Urias in the stronghold.
Temporary Measures
Bronze: Place the Giant’s Chalice in the ceremony site.
Iron Giant Down
Bronze: Defeat the mutated Heisenberg.
The Root of the Matter
Bronze: Find the Megamycete in the underground ruins.
Great Dad
Bronze: Finish the story on at least Casual difficulty.
Best Dad Ever
Bronze: Finish the story on at least Standard difficulty.
World’s Best Dad
Silver: Finish the story on at least Hardcore difficulty.
Universe’s Best Dad
Gold: Finish the story on the Village of Shadows difficulty.
Crafter
Bronze: Craft an item in the Crafting menu.
Patron
Bronze: Purchase something from the Duke in the story.
Petty Thief
Bronze: Unlock a simple lock with a lock pick.
Repairer
Bronze: Combine a treasure into its complete form.
Hunter
Bronze: Hunt an animal during the story.
Get the Ball Rolling
Bronze: Solve a Labyrinth.
Goooaaal!
Bronze: Move the ball from the Winterses’ bedroom into the study.
Squawk Shot
Bronze: Shoot down five flying crows in the story.
When You Gotta Go…
Bronze Trophy: Open the door to every outhouse in the village in a single play-through.
Hooligan
Bronze: Break every breakable window in Castle Dimitrescu in a single play-through.
Quit Hanging Around
Bronze: Shoot down a Soldat hanging from the production line in the Factory.
Push Comes to Shove
Bronze: Push away an enemy after guarding in the story.
Trick Shot
Bronze: Defeat an enemy from long range with the sniper rifle in the story.
Strategist
Bronze: Defeat at least three enemies with one attack in the story.
Medium Rare
Bronze: Set fire to a Moroaica in the story.
Fast Reflexes
Bronze: Knock a flaming arrow out of the sky with a close combat weapon in the story.
Leader of the Pack
Bronze: Take down the Varcolac Alfa in the story.
Timber
Bronze: Defeat Urias during the first Lycan attack when you enter the village.
Photographer
Bronze: Use Photo Mode.
Lucky Number 7
Bronze: Have 777, 7,777, or 77,777 Lei in your possession in the story.
Mapmatician
Bronze: Complete the village map.
Cynic
Bronze: Destroy a Goat of Warding.
Heretic
Bronze: Destroy All the Goats of Warding.
Gunsmith
Bronze: Equip a gun with a customisable part.
Veteran Gunsmith
Bronze: Equip every gun with their customisable parts in the story.
Tinkerer
Bronze: Create every type of item available in the Crafting menu.
Artisan
Bronze: Collect every crafting recipe.
Bookworm
Bronze: Read every single file in the story.
Don’t Trust That Snake Oil
Gold: Finish the story only using four or less recovery items.
Dashing Dad
Silver: Finish the story within three hours.
Frugal Father
Silver: Finish the story without spending more than 10,000 Lei.
Knives Out
Gold: Not including some boss fights, finish the story using nothing but close combat weapons.
Combo King
Bronze: Get a combo of at least 30 during The Mercenaries.
Legendary Cowboy
Silver: Achieve at least an S rank on all stages in The Mercenaries.
Doll Collector
Silver Trophy: View all character and weapon models.
Art Collector
Silver: View all concept art.
Resident Evil Village Trophies Tips and Tricks
There are 50 trophies in Resident Evil Village that take at least four play-throughs to unlock – however it is a relatively short game, so the platinum or full gamerscore can be unlocked in around 20 hours with some moderate speed-running.
While it may be tempting to start with the highest difficulty (Village of Shadows), it’s far more practical to complete your first play-through on the standard or even casual difficulty, allowing you to unlock all the narrative trophies with relative ease. You have up to 20 manual save slots which you should make use of to go back for any missable trophies, though you can’t, however, change the difficulty once you’ve started.
You’ll then have access to New Game+, meaning that not only will all your money, inventory, weapons and upgrades progress over, but you’ll also have access to the Extra Content shop. Not only can you now access every gun and customisable part, but you’ll also get access to the infinite ammo mod, which will be invaluable for play-throughs on the harder difficulties and is completely legitimate for the trophies.
You’ll then need to complete the game on hardcore and/or Village of Shadows difficulty – we recommend the M1851 Wolfsbane Magnum or the S.T.A.K.E. Magnum in particular for these play-throughs.
You’ll then want to switch the difficulty down to casual for the remaining play-through trophies, which can be combined into one or two play-throughs depending on your skill level. The trophies in question require you to complete the game in under three hours, spend less than 10,000 Lei, and use four or less recovery items which can be done relatively easily with gun upgrades and infinite ammo. Somewhat harder is beating the game using only melee weapons – this one might take a play -through to itself.
The final and hardest trophies will be the now unlocked Mercenaries mode, in which you’ll need to get a combo of 30 an S rank on all stages. Again setting the difficulty to casual is perfectly fine – and then viola, you’ll have your well-earned platinum or full gamerscore.
Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:
- Get unlimited gaming with Utomik 3 month subscription for £13.49
- Buy Nintendo Switch Online 12 months membership for £14.99
- Get a 14-day trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £2.99
- Get PS Plus 12 months at CDKeys for £43.99
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.