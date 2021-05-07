Resident Evil Village trophy guide: Full list of trophies and how to get them

It’s a good time to be a Resident Evil fan – not only is a movie reboot, two Netflix tv shows and a VR port of the beloved fourth installment in the works, but the long-awaited Resident Evil Village is now out and unleashed upon the world.

The eighth addition to the iconic long-running series brings the horror franchise to – you guessed it – a village setting, complete with werewolves, a castle and a certain tall vampire lady who has set the internet alight.

However, completionists and trophy hunters will only have one thing on their minds from the very beginning – getting that elusive 100 per cent or full gamerscore.

Therefore the trophy list is the first thing many people look at, and now you can view the full list before you even have the game as we have every single one and their description recorded below.

You’ll have to solve some classic Resident Evil puzzles to do so, however – and we have guides on how to solve the five bells puzzle, the music box puzzle and the piano puzzle.

Resident Evil Village Trophy/Achievement List

Ethan Winters

Platinum: Obtain all Trophies.

Not Lycan This…

Bronze: Survive the Lycan attack..

Four Lords

Bronze: Escape the mine.

That Sucked!

Bronze: Defeat the mutated Dimitrescu.

Got No Strings

Bronze: Defeat Donna and Angie.

Fish Out of Water

Bronze: Defeat the mutated Moreau.

Up Urs!

Bronze: Defeat Urias in the stronghold.

Temporary Measures

Bronze: Place the Giant’s Chalice in the ceremony site.

Iron Giant Down

Bronze: Defeat the mutated Heisenberg.

The Root of the Matter

Bronze: Find the Megamycete in the underground ruins.

Great Dad

Bronze: Finish the story on at least Casual difficulty.

Best Dad Ever

Bronze: Finish the story on at least Standard difficulty.

World’s Best Dad

Silver: Finish the story on at least Hardcore difficulty.

Universe’s Best Dad

Gold: Finish the story on the Village of Shadows difficulty.

Crafter

Bronze: Craft an item in the Crafting menu.

Patron

Bronze: Purchase something from the Duke in the story.

Petty Thief

Bronze: Unlock a simple lock with a lock pick.

Repairer

Bronze: Combine a treasure into its complete form.

Hunter

Bronze: Hunt an animal during the story.

Get the Ball Rolling

Bronze: Solve a Labyrinth.

Goooaaal!

Bronze: Move the ball from the Winterses’ bedroom into the study.

Squawk Shot

Bronze: Shoot down five flying crows in the story.

When You Gotta Go…

Bronze Trophy: Open the door to every outhouse in the village in a single play-through.

Hooligan

Bronze: Break every breakable window in Castle Dimitrescu in a single play-through.

Quit Hanging Around

Bronze: Shoot down a Soldat hanging from the production line in the Factory.

Push Comes to Shove

Bronze: Push away an enemy after guarding in the story.

Trick Shot

Bronze: Defeat an enemy from long range with the sniper rifle in the story.

Strategist

Bronze: Defeat at least three enemies with one attack in the story.

Medium Rare

Bronze: Set fire to a Moroaica in the story.

Fast Reflexes

Bronze: Knock a flaming arrow out of the sky with a close combat weapon in the story.

Leader of the Pack

Bronze: Take down the Varcolac Alfa in the story.

Timber

Bronze: Defeat Urias during the first Lycan attack when you enter the village.

Photographer

Bronze: Use Photo Mode.

Lucky Number 7

Bronze: Have 777, 7,777, or 77,777 Lei in your possession in the story.

Mapmatician

Bronze: Complete the village map.

Cynic

Bronze: Destroy a Goat of Warding.

Heretic

Bronze: Destroy All the Goats of Warding.

Gunsmith

Bronze: Equip a gun with a customisable part.

Veteran Gunsmith

Bronze: Equip every gun with their customisable parts in the story.

Tinkerer

Bronze: Create every type of item available in the Crafting menu.

Artisan

Bronze: Collect every crafting recipe.

Bookworm

Bronze: Read every single file in the story.

Don’t Trust That Snake Oil

Gold: Finish the story only using four or less recovery items.

Dashing Dad

Silver: Finish the story within three hours.

Frugal Father

Silver: Finish the story without spending more than 10,000 Lei.

Knives Out

Gold: Not including some boss fights, finish the story using nothing but close combat weapons.

Combo King

Bronze: Get a combo of at least 30 during The Mercenaries.

Legendary Cowboy

Silver: Achieve at least an S rank on all stages in The Mercenaries.

Doll Collector

Silver Trophy: View all character and weapon models.

Art Collector

Silver: View all concept art.

Resident Evil Village Trophies Tips and Tricks

There are 50 trophies in Resident Evil Village that take at least four play-throughs to unlock – however it is a relatively short game, so the platinum or full gamerscore can be unlocked in around 20 hours with some moderate speed-running.

While it may be tempting to start with the highest difficulty (Village of Shadows), it’s far more practical to complete your first play-through on the standard or even casual difficulty, allowing you to unlock all the narrative trophies with relative ease. You have up to 20 manual save slots which you should make use of to go back for any missable trophies, though you can’t, however, change the difficulty once you’ve started.

You’ll then have access to New Game+, meaning that not only will all your money, inventory, weapons and upgrades progress over, but you’ll also have access to the Extra Content shop. Not only can you now access every gun and customisable part, but you’ll also get access to the infinite ammo mod, which will be invaluable for play-throughs on the harder difficulties and is completely legitimate for the trophies.

You’ll then need to complete the game on hardcore and/or Village of Shadows difficulty – we recommend the M1851 Wolfsbane Magnum or the S.T.A.K.E. Magnum in particular for these play-throughs.

You’ll then want to switch the difficulty down to casual for the remaining play-through trophies, which can be combined into one or two play-throughs depending on your skill level. The trophies in question require you to complete the game in under three hours, spend less than 10,000 Lei, and use four or less recovery items which can be done relatively easily with gun upgrades and infinite ammo. Somewhat harder is beating the game using only melee weapons – this one might take a play -through to itself.

The final and hardest trophies will be the now unlocked Mercenaries mode, in which you’ll need to get a combo of 30 an S rank on all stages. Again setting the difficulty to casual is perfectly fine – and then viola, you’ll have your well-earned platinum or full gamerscore.

