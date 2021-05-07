How to solve Resident Evil Village five bells puzzle: Lady Dimitrescu’s portrait solution

After you’ve explored Resident Evil Village‘s Castle Dimitrescu for a couple of hours, you’ll find yourself in a room called the Atelier.

There’s a giant portrait of Lady Dimitrescu on one of the walls which is marked as a point of interest on your map. But if you want to find out what’s behind the painting, you’ll need to find and shoot five bells.

As the clue on a nearby easel puts it, your goal here is to “let the five bells of this chamber ring out”. At first glance, though, you might only be able to spot one or two of the bells.

Before you wander off and explore a different corner of the castle, heed our advice and you’ll find the five bells in no time. Keep reading and we’ll explain it all!

Where are the five bells in Resident Evil Village?

The puzzle designing team at Capcom has been a bit cheeky here, hiding some of the bells in very crafty ways, so don’t feel bad if you can’t find all five straight away! It took us a while, to be honest. Hopefully, this guide will save you from getting stuck for quite as long as we did. Without further ado, then, here are the locations of the five bells, in the order that we found them:

One of the bells is really obvious. It’s right in front of you – on the floor, to the left of the easel – as you walk into this room. Shoot the bell, and a little fire will light up, making it clear that this one is sorted.

The second bell is swinging around in a special mechanism, and you should be able to spot it through the three frame-shaped holes in the wall. Timing is key here, so make sure you line up your shot and hit the bell while it is visible. Again, when it lights up on fire, you’ll know you’ve hit it properly.

The third bell is on top of the big shelving unit/cabinet, which would’ve been on your right as you walked into the room. It’s really tiny, and at a funny angle, so you might need to go up on the little flight of stairs in the corner to be able to see it. Once you’ve found it, shoot it!

The fourth bell is inside the lampshade, which is dangling down in the centre of the room. You’ll need to shoot the lampshade first, which will make the tiny bell swing into view. And again, you might want to climb the flight of stairs to get a better angle before you shoot the bell itself.

The fifth bell is outside the skylight window, which you should be able to see above the big portrait itself. Shoot through the skylight and then you should have a clear line of fire to shoot the fifth bell.

Once all five bells are alight, the portrait will move and reveal a hidden passageway (classic Resi). Head on through there, and continue on your quest to escape the castle and find Rose!

