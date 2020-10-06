According to Deadline, the reboot is separate to Netflix's planned Resident Evil series adaptation, which was announced in August but has not yet started filming.

Roberts, the filmmaker behind shark thriller 47 Meters Down, said: “With this movie, I really wanted to go back to the original first two games and recreate the terrifying visceral experience I had when I first played them whilst at the same time telling a grounded human story about a small dying American town that feels both relatable and relevant to today’s audiences."

Resident Evil franchise producer Robert Kulzer will produce on behalf of Constantin Film and said: “After a dozen games, six live-action movies and hundreds of pages of fan fiction, we felt compelled to return to the year 1998, to explore the secrets hidden in the walls of the Spenser Mansion and Raccoon City."

More like this

The first six Resident Evil movies, which screened between 2002-2016, starred Milla Jovovich and were written and directed by her husband, Paul WS Anderson. They made a combined $1.2 billion (£930 million) at the box office globally.

Neal McDonough Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

McDonough is one of the busiest men and most recognisable faces in Hollywood. The Arrow and Altered Carbon star recently wrapped the western/thriller Red Stone and is now filming Apex with Bruce Willis. He also stars in the sci-fi movie Monsters of Man, due to be released worldwide in December.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what's airing this autumn and beyond.