Quickest (and best) way to solve Resident Evil Village music box puzzle
Line up the music box chunks and you'll be dancing to that ditty in no time.
Published:
Five or so hours into Resident Evil Village, you’ll find yourself reunited with a prop from the game’s opening scene – the cute little music box from Ethan’s home, a memento of his wedding to Mia, which has oddly turned up in the eponymous creepy village.
You’ll come across this trinket within the spooky doll-themed segment of House Beneviento, and you should already have the Winding Key that makes it play. But until you solve the puzzle, it’ll make a discordant sound rather than its proper ditty.
While some Resi puzzles come with a handy clue, this one doesn’t give you much in the way of encouragement. And so, if you’re wondering how to solve the music box puzzle in Resident Evil Village, you’ve come to the right place!
How to solve the music box puzzle in Resident Evil Village
Here we go, then. You need to move the chunks within the music box so they’re in the right order. This will allow them to play the right tune, so that you can move on.
The key thing here is the scratches. While you could try to use your well-tuned ears to compile the song in your head, it’s much easier to look at the scratches on the music box chunks and line them up.
Once you’ve lined up the music box chunks properly, they should look like they do in the image below. Note how the scratches line up across multiple chunks:
Once your music box looks like that, the song will play and the next stage of this creepy segment will begin. You’ve still got a fair way to go before you can escape House Beneviento and get all your weapons back. Enjoy!
Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:
- Get unlimited gaming with Utomik 3 month subscription for £13.49
- Buy Nintendo Switch Online 12 months membership for £14.99
- Get a 14-day trial of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for £2.99
- Get PS Plus 12 months at CDKeys for £43.99
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.
Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.