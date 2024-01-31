Palworld passive skills: Full list & how to breed them
Engage in truly ap-Pal-ling selective breeding.
Some Pals are more useful than others, and the cruel world of Palworld allows you to exploit this.
So, to help you create the most perfect Pals, we have the full list of Palworld passive skills and how to breed them.
Before you begin, you’ll want to make sure you’re clued up on Palworld Breeding, as some Pal husbandry is required here.
It’s a good idea to check out all the Palworld bosses, too, as some lesser bosses have passive skills found nowhere else in the game.
Just prepare yourself for a fight, as they’re limited to some fearsome Pals!
But there’s not much else to cover, so let’s get the sordid deed over and done with. Read on to see how to pass on the passive skills!
What are passive skills in Palworld?
Passive skills in Palworld are attributes that your Pal naturally has that determine how good or bad they are at certain things, such as their damage output and defence rating.
You’ll ideally want Pals with Tier 3 or Tier 2 passive skills, but there are useful ones to be found in Tier 1 as well - so don’t mercilessly discard Pals at the mere sight of the Tier 1 moniker.
Some passive skills are limited to Alpha Pals that can be found out in the wild, and you need to defeat and capture them before you can make use of their passive skills.
Palworld launch trailer
How to get passive skills in Palworld via breeding
To get passive skills in Palworld through breeding, pair two opposite-gendered pals in the Breeding Farm with the desired combination of skills and keep breeding until you get a Pal with the desired passive skills, as success isn't guaranteed in every attempt.
As we stated above, Alpha Pals have certain passive skills that cannot be found elsewhere, so you will need to breed those with other Pals if want to pass them along.
You cannot pass down the Legend or Lucky passive skills, however, as these are only found in Pals caught from the wild.
As for what happens to your Pals that are born without the desired effects, that’s between you and your moral compass...
Full list of Palworld passive skills
Below are all the passive skills found in Palworld, separated by their Tiers, starting with Tier 3 and ending with Tier -3.
Palworld Tier 3 passive skills
- Artisan – Work speed +50%
- Burly Body – Defence +20%
- Celestial Emperor – 20% increase to neutral attack damage
- Diet Lover – Decrease in hunger is less likely by 15%
- Divine Dragon – 20% increase in dragon skill
- Earth Emperor – 20% increase to ground attack damage
- Flame Emperor – 20% increase to fire attack damage
- Ferocious – Attack +20%
- Ice Emperor – 20% increase to ice attack damage
- Legend – Attack +20%, defence +20%, movement speed +15%
- Logging Foreman – 25% increase to player logging efficiency
- Lord of Lightning – 20% increase to lightning attack damage
- Lord of the Sea – 20% increase to grass attack damage
- Lord of the Underworld – 20% increase to dark attack damage
- Lucky – Work speed +15%, attack +15%
- Mine Foreman – 25% increase to player mining efficiency
- Motivational Leader – 25% increase to player speed
- Rare – Work speed +15%, attack +15%
- Spirit Emperor – 20% increase to grass attack damage
- Stronghold Strategist – 10% increase to player defence
- Swift – 30% increase to movement speed
- Vanguard – 10% increase to player attack
- Workaholic – Sanity drops 15% slower
Palworld Tier 2 passive skills
- Motivational Leader – 25% increase to player speed
- Burly Body – Defence +20%
- Musclehead – Attack +30%, work speed 50%
- Runner – 20% increase to movement speed
- Serious – Work speed +20%
Palworld Tier 1 passive skills
- Abnormal – 10% decreased to incoming neutral damage
- Aggressive – Attack +10%, defence 10%
- Blood of the Dragon – 10% increase to dragon attack damage
- Botanical Barrier – 10% decrease to incoming grass damage
- Brave – Attack +10%
- Capacitor – 10% increase to lightning attack damage
- Cheery – 10% decrease to incoming dark damage
- Coldblooded – 10% increase to ice attack damage
- Conceited – Work Speed +10%, defence 10%
- Dainty Eater – 10% decrease to satiety depletion
- Dragonkiller – 10% decrease to incoming dragon damage
- Earthquake Resistant – 10% decrease to incoming ground damage
- Fragrant Foliage – 10% increase to grass attack damage
- Hard Skin – Defence +10%
- Heated Body – 10% decrease to incoming ice damage
- Hooligan – Attack +15%, work speed 10%
- Hydromaniac – 10% increase to water attack damage
- Insulated Body – 10% decrease to incoming lightning damage
- Masochist – Defence +15%, attack 15%
- Nimble – 10% increase to movement speed
- Positive Thinker – Sanity drops 10% slower
- Power of Gaia – 10% increase to earth attack damage
- Pyromaniac – 10% increase to fire attack damage
- Sadist – Attack +15%, defence 15%
- Suntan Lover – 10% decrease to incoming fire damage
- Veil of Darkness – 10% increase to dark attack damage
- Waterproof – 10% decrease to incoming water damage
- Work Slave – Work Speed +30%, Attack 30%
- Zen Mind – 10% increase to neutral attack damage
Palworld Tier -1 passive skills
- Clumsy – Work speed 10%
- Coward – Attack 10%
- Downtrodden – Defence 10%
- Glutton – Satiety drops 10% faster
- Unstable – Sanity drops 10% faster
Palworld Tier -2 passive skills
- Bottomless Stomach – Satiety drops 15% faster
- Destructive – Sanity drops 15% faster
Palworld Tier -3 passive skills
- Brittle – Defence 20%
- Pacifist – Attack 20%
- Slacker – Work speed 30%
