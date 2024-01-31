Before you begin, you’ll want to make sure you’re clued up on Palworld Breeding, as some Pal husbandry is required here.

It’s a good idea to check out all the Palworld bosses, too, as some lesser bosses have passive skills found nowhere else in the game.

Just prepare yourself for a fight, as they’re limited to some fearsome Pals!

But there’s not much else to cover, so let’s get the sordid deed over and done with. Read on to see how to pass on the passive skills!

What are passive skills in Palworld?

Passive skills in Palworld are attributes that your Pal naturally has that determine how good or bad they are at certain things, such as their damage output and defence rating.

You’ll ideally want Pals with Tier 3 or Tier 2 passive skills, but there are useful ones to be found in Tier 1 as well - so don’t mercilessly discard Pals at the mere sight of the Tier 1 moniker.

Some passive skills are limited to Alpha Pals that can be found out in the wild, and you need to defeat and capture them before you can make use of their passive skills.

How to get passive skills in Palworld via breeding

To get passive skills in Palworld through breeding, pair two opposite-gendered pals in the Breeding Farm with the desired combination of skills and keep breeding until you get a Pal with the desired passive skills, as success isn't guaranteed in every attempt.

As we stated above, Alpha Pals have certain passive skills that cannot be found elsewhere, so you will need to breed those with other Pals if want to pass them along.

You cannot pass down the Legend or Lucky passive skills, however, as these are only found in Pals caught from the wild.

As for what happens to your Pals that are born without the desired effects, that’s between you and your moral compass...

Full list of Palworld passive skills

Below are all the passive skills found in Palworld, separated by their Tiers, starting with Tier 3 and ending with Tier -3.

Palworld Tier 3 passive skills

Artisan – Work speed +50%

– Work speed +50% Burly Body – Defence +20%

– Defence +20% Celestial Emperor – 20% increase to neutral attack damage

– 20% increase to neutral attack damage Diet Lover – Decrease in hunger is less likely by 15%

– Decrease in hunger is less likely by 15% Divine Dragon – 20% increase in dragon skill

– 20% increase in dragon skill Earth Emperor – 20% increase to ground attack damage

– 20% increase to ground attack damage Flame Emperor – 20% increase to fire attack damage

– 20% increase to fire attack damage Ferocious – Attack +20%

– Attack +20% Ice Emperor – 20% increase to ice attack damage

– 20% increase to ice attack damage Legend – Attack +20%, defence +20%, movement speed +15%

– Attack +20%, defence +20%, movement speed +15% Logging Foreman – 25% increase to player logging efficiency

– 25% increase to player logging efficiency Lord of Lightning – 20% increase to lightning attack damage

– 20% increase to lightning attack damage Lord of the Sea – 20% increase to grass attack damage

– 20% increase to grass attack damage Lord of the Underworld – 20% increase to dark attack damage

– 20% increase to dark attack damage Lucky – Work speed +15%, attack +15%

– Work speed +15%, attack +15% Mine Foreman – 25% increase to player mining efficiency

– 25% increase to player mining efficiency Motivational Leader – 25% increase to player speed

– 25% increase to player speed Rare – Work speed +15%, attack +15%

– Work speed +15%, attack +15% Spirit Emperor – 20% increase to grass attack damage

– 20% increase to grass attack damage Stronghold Strategist – 10% increase to player defence

– 10% increase to player defence Swift – 30% increase to movement speed

– 30% increase to movement speed Vanguard – 10% increase to player attack

– 10% increase to player attack Workaholic – Sanity drops 15% slower

Palworld Tier 2 passive skills

Motivational Leader – 25% increase to player speed

– 25% increase to player speed Burly Body – Defence +20%

– Defence +20% Musclehead – Attack +30%, work speed 50%

– Attack +30%, work speed 50% Runner – 20% increase to movement speed

– 20% increase to movement speed Serious – Work speed +20%

Palworld Tier 1 passive skills

Abnormal – 10% decreased to incoming neutral damage

– 10% decreased to incoming neutral damage Aggressive – Attack +10%, defence 10%

– Attack +10%, defence 10% Blood of the Dragon – 10% increase to dragon attack damage

– 10% increase to dragon attack damage Botanical Barrier – 10% decrease to incoming grass damage

– 10% decrease to incoming grass damage Brave – Attack +10%

– Attack +10% Capacitor – 10% increase to lightning attack damage

– 10% increase to lightning attack damage Cheery – 10% decrease to incoming dark damage

– 10% decrease to incoming dark damage Coldblooded – 10% increase to ice attack damage

– 10% increase to ice attack damage Conceited – Work Speed +10%, defence 10%

– Work Speed +10%, defence 10% Dainty Eater – 10% decrease to satiety depletion

– 10% decrease to satiety depletion Dragonkiller – 10% decrease to incoming dragon damage

– 10% decrease to incoming dragon damage Earthquake Resistant – 10% decrease to incoming ground damage

– 10% decrease to incoming ground damage Fragrant Foliage – 10% increase to grass attack damage

– 10% increase to grass attack damage Hard Skin – Defence +10%

– Defence +10% Heated Body – 10% decrease to incoming ice damage

– 10% decrease to incoming ice damage Hooligan – Attack +15%, work speed 10%

– Attack +15%, work speed 10% Hydromaniac – 10% increase to water attack damage

– 10% increase to water attack damage Insulated Body – 10% decrease to incoming lightning damage

– 10% decrease to incoming lightning damage Masochist – Defence +15%, attack 15%

– Defence +15%, attack 15% Nimble – 10% increase to movement speed

– 10% increase to movement speed Positive Thinker – Sanity drops 10% slower

– Sanity drops 10% slower Power of Gaia – 10% increase to earth attack damage

– 10% increase to earth attack damage Pyromaniac – 10% increase to fire attack damage

– 10% increase to fire attack damage Sadist – Attack +15%, defence 15%

– Attack +15%, defence 15% Suntan Lover – 10% decrease to incoming fire damage

– 10% decrease to incoming fire damage Veil of Darkness – 10% increase to dark attack damage

– 10% increase to dark attack damage Waterproof – 10% decrease to incoming water damage

– 10% decrease to incoming water damage Work Slave – Work Speed +30%, Attack 30%

– Work Speed +30%, Attack 30% Zen Mind – 10% increase to neutral attack damage

Palworld Tier -1 passive skills

Clumsy – Work speed 10%

– Work speed 10% Coward – Attack 10%

– Attack 10% Downtrodden – Defence 10%

– Defence 10% Glutton – Satiety drops 10% faster

– Satiety drops 10% faster Unstable – Sanity drops 10% faster

Palworld Tier -2 passive skills

Bottomless Stomach – Satiety drops 15% faster

– Satiety drops 15% faster Destructive – Sanity drops 15% faster

Palworld Tier -3 passive skills

Brittle – Defence 20%

– Defence 20% Pacifist – Attack 20%

– Attack 20% Slacker – Work speed 30%

