So if you've got a Pokémon that you want to evolve in Pokémon Legends Arceus, even one that you've evolved hundreds of times in previous games, you might notice that your expected change is not automatically happening in the traditional way.

In many ways, Pokémon Legends Arceus is a major revamp for Nintendo and Game Freak's critter-catching RPG franchise, and one of its biggest overhauls relates to how you evolve your Pokémon in the game.

So, what gives? Keep on reading to learn all about to how to evolve in Pokémon Legends Arceus, and everything else that you need to know about the evolutionary process in this new game.

How to evolve Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Arceus

There are a number of different ways to evolve Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Arceus, and we're going to run through all the different methods for you now! Check it out:

Evolve Pokémon that have levelled up, using the bag menu

The most common way to evolve Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Arceus is by levelling up, but the process is a little more complicated this time around. Rather than automatically evolving when you finish the encounter in which they levelled up to the required number, your Pokémon now need a little nudge in order to make the evolutionary leap.

When you've been notified that a Pokémon is ready to evolve in Pokémon Legends Arceus, this is what you need to do:

To evolve Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Arceus, press up on the D-pad to the open the bag menu

Then you need to find the relevant Pokémon on your list of creatures (note the yellow glow on the Poké Ball next to their name)

Hover over the Pokémon in question and press the X button - this will make them evolve!

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Evolve Pokémon using items

As ever, some Pokémon in Pokémon Legends Arceus evolve using items instead of levelling. The traditional 'Held items' do not exist in this world, however, with all of the evolutionary items being turned into consumables instead.

If you want to evolve a Pokémon using an item in Pokémon Legends Arceus, simply give that item to the critter in question and the magic should happen. (For example, you could give a Fire Stone to an Eevee, if you're lucky enough to have both of those things!)

Evolve Pokémon by trade

The process of evolving Pokémon by trading has also changed in Pokémon Legends Arceus. Rather than connecting up with another player like the old days, now you can use an item called the Linking Cord to evolve Pokémon on your own that would have previously required a trade.

If you're wondering how to find a Linking Cord in Pokémon Legends Arceus, you can buy them for 1000 Merits from the trader in Jubilife Village that has a Togepi flag. You can evolve any of the following Pokémon by giving them a Linking Cord:

Dusclops

Electabuzz

Graveler

Kadabra

Machoke

Magmar

Onix

Porygon

Porygon2

Rhydon

You'll need to buy a new Linking Cord each time you want to use one, though. It's a single-use item, so choose carefully before you dish out a Linking Cord.

Pokemon Legends Arceus changes the game.

Evolve Pokémon by time of day and friendship

In another returning feature, certain Pokémon will only evolve in the way you want if you perform the right action at the right time of day, and certain Pokémon require a high friendship level in order to evolve as well. For example, Eevee only evolves into Umbreon at night time with trainers that it really likes.

You can change the time of day by in Pokémon Legends Arceus by talking to a hat-wearing Galaxy Member at a camp site - he'll ask you when you want to rest until, allowing you to pick whichever time of day you want to skip to. And after you've completed the 28th request in the game, you'll be able to check the friendship level of your Pokémon as well.

Which Pokémon have new evolutionary forms in Pokémon Legends Arceus?

Thanks to the uniqueness of the Hisuian region that Pokémon Legends Arceus is set in, several Pokémon have all-new evolutionary forms in this world. These are the new ones to look out for:

Hisuian Basculin can now evolve into Basculegion

Hisuian Qwilfish can now evolve into Overqwil

Hisuian Sneasel can now evolve into Sneasler

Scyther can now evolve into Kleavor

Stantler can now evolve into Wyrdeer

Ursaring can now evolve into Ursaluna

The final forms of the three starter Pokémon - that's Decidueye, Typhlosion and Samurott - also have new Hisuian forms, so there's plenty of fresh evolutions for you to check out in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

Read more on Pokémon Legends Arceus:

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.