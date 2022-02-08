Fun fact: this quest was first referenced in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl , where a summary of this sub-story was included in an in-game book.

In Pokémon Legends Arceus , one of the side quests that you'll pick up from the professor's blackboard is Request 66: The Sea's Legend — completing this quest will lead to you catching a legendary water Pokémon called Manaphy.

If you've picked up The Sea's Legend in Pokémon Legends Arceus and you're not sure what to do in order to tick this request off your list, you've come to the right place in search of answers.

Check out our handy guide below and you should have Request 66 finished in no time. Here's everything you need to know about The Sea's Legend in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

How to catch the Pokémon you need for The Sea's Legend quest

In order to progress with The Sea's Legend quest and see it through to its watery conclusion, you'll need to catch three specific Pokémon first — you need a Buizel, a Mantyke and an Overqwil.

Buizel can be found at several locations in Pokémon Legends Arceus. Head to Obsidian Fieldlands and explore the Horseshoe Plains, Windswept Run or Worn Bridge, and you should find yourself a Buizel fairly easily.

To catch a Mantyke in Pokémon Legends Arceus, travel to the Cobalt Coastline and look around the Ginkgo Landing or Tranquility Cove areas. That's where they're known to be found.

Overqwil can be caught during the main story of Pokémon Legends Arceus, but if you don't have that one, you'll need to catch a Qwilfish instead and evolve it into an Overqwil.

You should be able to catch a Qwilfish in the Cobalt Coastlands, specifically in the Tranquility Cove, Lunker's Lair or Islespy Shore segments of that region.

When you've got a Qwilfish, you need to make it use the move Barb Barrage in the Strong Style a total of 20 times. Once you've done that, you'll be able to evolve it into a Qwilfish.

How to finish The Sea's Legend in Pokémon Legends Arceus

Now that you've caught Buziel, Mantyke and Overqwil, put all three of them in your party and head to Cobalt Coastlands. Make sure it's the evening when you do so — you can speak to the Galactic Team member at any campsite to change the time of day, if you need to.

Once it's evening and you're in the Cobalt Coastlands, swim out to the hand-shaped coastline and look for the two big rocks that should be poking out of the water nearby. Swim between them, and a dialogue box should pop up on the screen to alert you to a rumbling sound nearby.

That sound was a cave opening nearby. It's called Seaside Hollow, and it's a little further north than your previous position. You'll find Manaphy inside Seaside Hollow, along with a bunch of wild Phione. Approach them, whack them twice, and a battle will begin. Catch that Manaphy and you'll finish The Sea's Legend request in Pokémon Legends Arceus.

If you're more of a visual learner or that guide didn't quite do the trick for you, we'd recommend that you consult a handy video like the one below.

