If you're fed up with running about the village in search of these brown furry nightmares, we've got the inside scoop for you on all the Bothersome Bidoof locations that will allow you wrap up this quest nice and quickly.

One of the early side missions in Pokémon Legends Arceus is Request 8, Bothersome Bidoof, which tasks the player with hunting down three bucktoothed critters that are being a nuisance in Jubilife Village.

Before your rage escalates, then, consult our guide below and we'll tell you where to find those troublesome creatures so you can put this mission to bed.

Bothersome Bidoof locations in Pokémon Legends Arceus

The three Bothersome Bidoof locations within Jubilife Village in Pokémon Legends Arceus are:

Bidoof number one: Have a look around near your home and the Ginkgo Guild - this Bidoof is very close to where the quest started, hiding by some shelves laden with wood.

Bidoof number two: Look at your map and go to the bottom-right corner of the village. The second Bidoof is in that corner, staring wistfully through a fence towards the Pastures.

Bidoof number three: Look at your map and head to the bottom-left corner of the village. The third Bidoof is near the houses - you'll spot it loitering by a fence, a couple of barrels and some sort of farming equipment with two wheels.

Once you've approached all three of these Bidoofs, the quest will be completed, and you'll be rewarded with a Rare Candy and some fresh info for your Pokédex (and a Bidoof to keep as your own).

If you're struggling to find any of them, the video below should help you work it out:

