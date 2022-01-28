Pokémon Legends Arceus mystery gift codes & how to redeem them

Returning fans of the Pokémon franchise will be familiar with this reward-giving mechanic, which has been present in a number of previous entries in the series including last year's Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl .

Nintendo and Game Freak are treating players to some Pokémon Legends Arceus mystery gift codes to mark the new Pokémon game's launch, and you can claim these goodies if you know how to redeem them!

If you're wondering which mystery gifts are up for grabs in Pokémon Legends Arceus and how to redeem them for yourself, keep on reading and we'll break it all down for you.

How to redeem Pokémon Legends Arceus mystery gift codes

Before you can access the mystery gift feature in Pokémon Legends Arceus, you first must complete the first few missions of the game, up to and including mission five. This should take you a couple of hours, unless you get really stuck!

Once you've finished mission five and unlocked the ability to use this feature, these are the steps you need to follow in order to redeem Pokémon Legends Arceus mystery gift codes:

Press up on the D-pad to open your bag

Press ZR to move onto the next section of the menu

From that menu, select ‘mystery gift’ to open up your gifting options

Once you're in the mystery gift area of the menu, you'll see that you have two choices when it comes to redeeming Pokémon Legends Arceus mystery gifts!

One way to redeem mystery gifts is by selecting ‘get with code/password’ from menu - if you choose this option, you'll be able to type in any Pokémon Legends Arceus mystery gift codes that you might have received or found out about online

The second way to redeem Pokémon Legends Arceus mystery gifts is by selecting the option 'get via internet', which will allow you to download any treats that Nintendo has uploaded onto its servers for all players to enjoy. To find out what's available right now in terms of mystery gifts, keep on reading!

Full list of Pokémon Legends Arceus mystery gift codes

Hisuian Growlithe Kimono Set : Select 'get via internet' to receive this cosmetic item (no code needed)

: Select 'get via internet' to receive this cosmetic item (no code needed) Baneful Fox Mask : Select 'get via internet' to receive this cosmetic item (no code needed)

: Select 'get via internet' to receive this cosmetic item (no code needed) Garchomp Kimono Set : Unique codes were sent to people that pre-ordered the game from Amazon in Japan or the USA

: Unique codes were sent to people that pre-ordered the game from Amazon in Japan or the USA 30x Heavy Ball: Unique codes were sent to people that pre-ordered the game from the Nintendo eShop

If you think you qualify for the 30 Heavy Balls or the Garchomp Kimono set, check the email address that is linked to your Nintendo account - you should have been sent a code to redeem, which will be unique to you alone.

As for the Growlithe Kimono and the Baneful Fox Mask, every player that buys the game before 9th May 2022 should be able to claim these using the 'get via internet' option. It's Nintendo's way of rewarding players for getting involved nice and early.

The Heavy Ball gift will also expire on 9th May, while the Garchomp Kimono Set will expire on 16th May. And when Nintendo announces more mystery gifts for Pokémon Legends Arceus, we'll be sure to update this page!

