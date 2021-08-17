Pokémon Legends Arceus: Release date, trailer, gameplay and latest news on the Pokémon prequel

We are heading back to the Sinnoh region with Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, a pair of long-requested remakes that are due out later this year. But the fun does not stop there as we also have a prequel on the way in the early part of next year: Pokémon Legends: Arceus!

The game, which will no doubt look great on the Nintendo Switch OLED‘s improved screen, is a hugely anticipated one for fans of the Pokémon franchise and looks set to be a game to remember with more and more exciting news being revealed about it.

But what can we expect to be included in the game, what story angle does the prequel setting take, and when will the game be released? We have all those questions and more answered for you below!

When is the Pokémon Legends: Arceus release date?

The good news is that 2022 is nowhere near as far away as it seems and Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be releasing very early into the year – 28th January 2022 to be exact. So once Christmas is out of the way the final countdown will begin!

Can I pre-order Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

You sure can! All the usual places to buy your AAA games should have it in stock. So that includes GAME who have it for £49.99 and Amazon who currently have it listed a tad cheaper at £44.99. We’ll keep an eye out for any deals that may be announced in the lead up to the game’s release.

Don’t forget that when you pre-order you get the game at the cheapest price it drops to before launch, so it is well worth reserving way ahead of time.

Which platforms and consoles can play Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

In news that should come as a surprise to nobody, you will need to be the proud owner of a Nintendo Switch if you want to play this as it will be released exclusively on that platform – much like every other AAA Pokémon release since that console was launched.

What do we know about Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay?

Well, we don’t know a huge amount of information about the game just yet, but some details have been revealed, such as the story focusing on you creating the first-ever Pokédex recorded in the Sinnoh region. It will also, as the name would suggest, feature the mythical Pokémon, Arceus, in key ways as the story progresses.

There will also be changes to the Pokéballs, with the one seen here now being made of wood, and a successful catch will see them blowing out steam instead of sparkles. As for your starter Pokémon, you can pick from Rowlet, Cyndaquil and Oshawott – that is a first for the main games as they are three Pokémon which all come from different generations.

As for what else is new, that remains to be seen, but we should be able to tell you much more very soon – that’s because there is an event on the way that will shed much more light on what we can expect on this game and the Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl remakes. Details for that event are below!

‼️

Attention, Trainers!



Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. PDT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation featuring #PokemonBrilliantDiamond, #PokemonShiningPearl, and #PokemonLegendsArceus! pic.twitter.com/quBEdaCce2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 13, 2021

Is there a trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Yep, there is indeed a trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and it sets the tone nicely for this unique prequel to the Pokémon RPG series! And if you want to watch that trailer for yourself, here it is for your viewing pleasure!

