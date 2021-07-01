Fortnite Pit code and challenges: What is The Pit and why should you visit?

This week’s batch of Fortnite weekly challenges have arrived and they will no doubt be keeping you busy for a while – but you may want to cast your gaming eye somewhere else before you take them on.

As regular players of Fortnite will know, there are Fortnite creative codes that you can use to visit new locations in the game made in creative mode, and you will want to visit a particular one called The Pit to complete the last set of Cosmic Summer challenges that appear to have been released early.

For what those challenges are, and how you get to The Pit, here’s all the information you need to know!

Fortnite Pit code explained: How to use a Fortnite Creative Code and access The Pit

If you’re wondering how to use a Fortnite Creative Code, it’s actually pretty easy. First, you need to head into the game and pick ‘Creative’ from the options on the home screen.

Then choose ‘Play’ on the next menu, and ‘Create’ on the one after that. There’s an Orange Rift that takes you to islands – this allows you to create and visit custom maps. Select the ‘Island Code’ option to use a code.

Take a look at the Fortnite Creative section of the website if you want more info.

The code you will need to use to gain access to The Pit is 4590-4493-7113.

What are The Pit challenges in the Fortnite Cosmic Summer Challenge?

Get headshots in The Pit (50)

Make sure your aim is sharp as you will need to net 50 headshots once in The Pit to tick this challenge off.

Eliminate players with five different types of weapons in a single match (five)

The key bit here is the different weapons, so one kill with each weapon and you can choose from an Assault Rifle, a Shotgun, a Sniper, an SMG and a Pistol.

Build structures in The Pit (50)

Another simple one: just build structures and, once you have built 50, you’ll be done!

Destroy structures in The Pit (50)

As it sounds – do the reverse of what you did before so instead of building, get destroying!

And that’s it. A couple of these may take you a while to pull off but happily there’s nothing too complex here and it’s a relatively easy set of challenges to do. Doing them will give you some bonus XP and a selection of cosmetics including the Stellar Sipper emoticon.

