This year, there are three sets of Fortnite summer challenges for gamers to take on, all of which are justified in-lore as being advertising tasks for a company called No Sweat Insurance.

Epic Games is well underway with its Fortnite summer event for 2022 — the 'No Sweat' quests are live in the game now and players are able to earn free rewards by ticking off these seasonal challenges.

These are totally optional, of course, but certain players will want to take part, not least because seasonal items like this can become quite rare after the fact.

So, if you want to take part in Fortnite's No Sweat summer event, keep on reading for the key information!

When does the Fortnite summer event end?

Before we get into the nitty gritty, it's worth stressing that you're on a deadline here!

The Fortnite summer event will end on Tuesday 9th August at 2pm BST for UK players. So you'll want to complete the following quests before it's too late!

Fortnite No Sweat quests: All the summer event challenges

There are three sets of Fortnite quests in the current summer event, each of which has an associated reward, varying from rare items to piles of experience points.

The first of these sets are the Sponsorship Quests, and they look like this:

Land after jumping from the Battle Bus during the No Sweat Summer event (1) - rewards with the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling

- rewards with the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling Pick up a No Sweat Sign and place it at a sponsorship location (1) - rewards with the Meowscles’ Tail style for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling

- rewards with the Meowscles’ Tail style for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling Complete a lap around the boat race circuit after the starting countdown (1) - rewards with 15,000 XP

- rewards with 15,000 XP Make a Character dance to a Boogie Bomb (1) - rewards with 15,000 XP

Next up in the No Sweat event, you could try and complete these Marketing Quests:

Emote at different promotional dance floor locations (2) - rewards with the Fishy Flurry style for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling

- rewards with the Fishy Flurry style for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling Ring doorbells until they break (3) - rewards with 15,000 XP

- rewards with 15,000 XP Catch three seconds of air while driving a Motorboat (1) - rewards with 15,000 XP

- rewards with 15,000 XP Throw an ice cream cone at different named locations (3) - rewards with 15,000 XP

And finally, Fortnite fans looking for some summer fun can also try out these Product Recall Quests:

Remove No Sweat signs from recalled products (3) and Place the No Sweat signs in an official bin (1) - rewards with the Goopy Guff style for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling

- rewards with the Goopy Guff style for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling Pop No Sweat Summer inflatable objects (3) - rewards with 15,000 XP

- rewards with 15,000 XP Jump on umbrellas along the beach (5) - rewards with 15,000 XP

- rewards with 15,000 XP Kick a beach ball (2), and kick a giant beach ball (2) - rewards with 15,000 XP

- rewards with 15,000 XP Fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers (1) - rewards with 15,000 XP

If you get stuck at any point with those Fortnite summer events, the video below should help!

Fortnite No Sweat rewards

Beyond the rewards that are tied to specific quests (we've listed all of those in the section above), you can also earn these additional rewards as you go!

When you complete three No Sweat Quests - earn the Nana Frost style for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling

- earn the Nana Frost style for the Ice-Blasted Snow Crunchem back bling When you complete seven No Sweat Quests - earn the Sweaty Sailer glider

- earn the Sweaty Sailer glider When you complete 14 No Sweat Quests - earn the Sweaty Rotation emote

And that's your lot: all the key details on the Fortnite No Sweat quests, rewards and when the summer event will end in Fortnite. Have fun!

