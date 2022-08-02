This challenge is part of the Fortnite No Sweat summer event , and it shouldn't be too tricky for you to solve, once you know where to look and what exactly to do.

If you're trying to complete the Fortnite quest entitled ' Fire off the Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers ', you've come to the right place for some top tips.

Keep on reading, then, and we'll run through exactly how/where to fire off the Firework Flare Gun and tick off this challenge in the process.

How to get Firework Flare Gun in Fortnite

To get the Firework Flare Gun in Fortnite, all you need to do is explore the island as best you can — the Firework Flare Gun can be found in chests and supply drops, or you might even see one simply lying around waiting to be picked up.

So, for seasoned Fortnite fans who are well-versed in rushing about the map in search of special items, this should be a walk in the park!

Where to fire Fortnite Firework Flare Gun at Mighty Monument or Tilted Towers

Veteran Fortnite players will know that Tilted Towers can be found roughly in the middle of the current map, while the Mighty Monument is on small island off to the east of the mainland (also known as the right-hand side of the map). Look for the Sanctuary on the right-hand side of the mainland, and you'll find Mighty Monument just off the coast nearby.

If you're struggling to find any of those locations, check out the video above which will show you where to fire a Firework Flare Gun in Fortnite and complete this summer challenge.

