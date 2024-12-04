The no-dancing zone has been added to the map as part of Chapter 6 Season 1: Hunters, which features loads of new points of interest to check out.

Some day soon, we may see Godzilla stomping about the new map as well. Fortunately, Catwoman and other DC outfits are returning to help us look the part fighting monsters.

On the opposite end of the spectrum from monsters are Sprites, which can be found at Shrines across the map. They can help turn the tide in a match, so they're well worth seeking out!

They may come in clutch as you go up against Night Rose too. But that's quite enough waffling from us, onto the emote danger zone!

Where is the 'no dancing' sign in Fortnite?

Fortnite. Epic Games

The 'no dancing' sign in Fortnite can be found on the northern side of a mountain west of Foxy Floodgate.

Check out the map above to see the exact location!

The sign is surrounded by some barricades. Once you enter the cordoned-off area, you can emote and you will be sent flying off the edge of the cliff to your death.

That is, literally, all there is to it.

There's no reward as such for doing this, other than the amusement of it alone.

Perhaps you could lure a friend here, but the big warning sign is a bit of a giveaway that it's not a good idea to dance.

