On top of that, we've also listed out all of the rewards they drop upon defeat, including Night Rose's Void Mask, which allows the user to teleport short distances across the map.

The boss will no doubt cause you some trouble and has multiple phases, so here's all you need to know about how to beat the boss and get the rewards.

Where to find the Night Rose boss in Fortnite

The first hurdle is figuring out where to find the powerful boss.

We've marked the location on the map above, which puts them at Demon's Dojo in the top right of the map.

Once you get to Demon's Dojo, the boss is in the tallest building at the northern point of the area.

There are multiple entrances to this boss, but be wary of them as there are other hostile enemies in the area, on top of anyone who drops there.

The enemies will be drawn to the boss fight once it kicks off, so stay on your guard; otherwise, you may be sucker-punched from behind.

The area has plenty of loot, too, with the boss arena having lots of ammo boxes and chests to be looted. Going in with as much loot as possible is essential because the Night Rose offers a significant challenge.

How to beat Night Rose in Fortnite

Once you find the boss, the next part is the most challenging: beating her.

Once you rush into the Dojo, Night Rose will appear using a Legendary Veiled Precision SMG, which really packs a punch.

Once you get her health down, a second phase will begin, where an Oni Mask will lift her off the ground, invulnerable.

During this phase, ignore the floating Night Rose and shoot the mask's red eyes instead. You will have to shoot both eyes until each one is extinguished.

Once both stop glowing red, Night Rose will return to action. While using the mask, avoid the glowing flaming projectiles as they deal significant damage and can down you in no time.

Now, you only need to rinse and repeat this until she is down for good. Alone, this can be challenging, but you should get through quickly with the right weapons and a squad.

Night Rose rewards in Fortnite

Once you beat Night Rose, she will drop some items for you to enjoy that will undoubtedly set you up for a great game.

Here's what's on offer:

Night Rose Medallion: With this Medallion, your weapon is constantly reloading ammo

With this Medallion, your weapon is constantly reloading ammo Night Rose Veiled Precision SMG: A Legendary SMG that fires at an incredibly fast rate with reduced recoil

A Legendary SMG that fires at an incredibly fast rate with reduced recoil Night Rose's Void Oni Mask: This mask allows players to teleport short distances across the map

