You can purchase the Catwoman Comic Book Outfit right now for 1,500 V-Bucks, with her Cat Claws Pickaxe setting you back another 800.

The other outfits will be available sometime in December and will presumably cost the same.

If you want a sneak peek, we've made a video of what's included in the Catwoman Outfit bundle that you can check out up above.

But if you're more inclined to the written word, the bundle includes two variations of the Catwoman outfit; one with goggles up and another with goggles down.

There's also the LEGO Fortnite version of the skin and the Jewelled Cat Back Bling.

There's no word yet on when exactly in December we can expect the Harley Quinn and Starfire skins - or if there are even more yet to be unveiled - but we will update you as soon as we know!

What we do know is that Godzilla is going to be part of Chapter 6 Season 1: Hunters in a big way, but there will be a little while yet until we can zoom around the new map.

What we don't have long to wait for, though, is the permanent reintroduction of Fortnite OG.

It's been a blast playing on maps of yore, so it's a welcome fixture for when you want a little detox from the dizzying amount of content to be found in Fortnite.

