We will discuss where to find these Shrines, what each Sprite does, and how best to use them in the game below.

Two Sprites are mobile and easy enough to spot, while the other offers different powers.

Spirit Shrines bring a new dimension to the game but take a little while to figure out, so we’ve also explained how the Shrines work so you can use them in the game to get great rewards.

What are Sprites in Fortnite?

Fortnite has three different kinds of Sprites, each offering something different when used. Here’s what each Sprite can do:

Air Sprites (white): Shoots user into the air when thrown

Shoots user into the air when thrown Earth Sprites (brown): Use items, receiving rewards in exchange

Use items, receiving rewards in exchange Water Sprites (blue): Creates a fountain when thrown that replenishes both health and shield

From what we’ve seen, these can be seen anywhere on the map, so you need to watch where they might appear.

Once you’ve picked one up, you can keep them in your inventory, taking up only one slot.

Every Sprite Shrine location in Fortnite

So far, we’ve only found 12 locations on the map, but there will likely be more. We’ve marked the locations we’ve found so far above.

The good news, though, is once you have a Sprite equipped, you don't need to know the Shrine locations because a marker will appear on your map directing you to the closest Shrine.

So, as long as you have already found a Sprite scattered all over the map, you’ll easily find the Shrines and not need the above map.

How to use Sprites and Shrines in Fortnite

To use the Shrines, you will need to approach one of the above Sprites, equip it and then you can interact with the Shrine.

Now, the Shrine will be activated, highlighting every Sprite in the area and dropping the corresponding Boon to equip, alongside some loot.

The different Sprites work in unique ways once you’ve got them equipped. To use them, equip them and then press the shoot button to activate each Sprite's unique ability.

