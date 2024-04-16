One such set of attire is the Caper costume, which was initially released in August 2023 as part of Fortnite's Chapter 4 Season 4 update. It ran until 3rd November 2023, and was themed around heists - with the slogan "Last Resort".

The Caper costume proved to be popular, and just like many outfits in Fortnite, it was recycled in the game’s shop regularly. However, it has not been seen since 18th March.

If you missed out on purchasing it the last time it was available, we have you covered on how you can make up for past errors. Read on for everything on Fortnite’s Caper outfit.

More like this

Is the Caper skin back in Fortnite?

Yes, finally the Caper skin is back in Fortnite, as of 16th April 2024.

In case the skin passed you by previously, it is classed as an Epic outfit and themed around a heist scenario, so expect a bandana and a boiler suit.

It is also highly customisable, with multiple colour options and 16 different spray styles, with areas such as the face, upper legs and the back being free to design.

The outfit is also available in LEGO Fortnite, where your character is transformed into a LEGO minifigure.

How to get Caper skin in Fortnite

The Caper skin can be bought in the Fortnite Item Shop. There are two different ways of purchasing the outfit.

Firstly, you can buy the costume on its own for 1,200 V bucks. This pack consists of the outfit, different selectable styles and the LEGO version.

Alternatively, players can purchase the Escape Artists Fortnite Bundle for 1,800 V bucks. In this set, you will also receive the Alias outfit, various emotes and the Alias and Caper quest packs.

There is currently no confirmed length of time for how long these items will be available in the game’s store, but they seem to be rotated frequently - so it is safe to assume they will not last long. Best get purchasing!

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.